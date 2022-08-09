Read full article on original website
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
wogx.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
woay.com
Florida man accused of abducting teenage girl in custody in Nicholas County
Summersville, WV (WOAY) – A Florida man is in police custody in Nicholas County accused of traveling from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducting a 14-year-old girl. West Virginia officers stopped Thomas Edward Grossman III,47, of Tampa, who was traveling back to Florida. Officers discovered the teen in Grossman’s car.
Mysuncoast.com
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
Deputies searching for alleged gunman near Gandy Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. At this time, the alleged shooter...
cw34.com
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Newly-appointed Hillsborough state attorney returns to controversial policy
An email from Hillsborough County's newly-appointed state attorney to her staff is creating controversy.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff
Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
mynews13.com
A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot
TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
