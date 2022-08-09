ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
BRADENTON, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend

A Florida woman was jailed after some "beef" between her and her boyfriend escalated, according to The Smoking Gun. On Sunday (August 7), police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs, a Tampa suburb on reports of a domestic dispute. The incident began when Rochelle Wright, 42, and her partner were arguing while they were both intoxicated, an arrest affidavit reads. While the boyfriend was sitting in a chair inside the home, that's when Wright allegedly "picked up the steak and threw it at the victim."
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida boy, 6, dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet: sheriff

Florida boy dead after being beaten by parents for drinking from toilet, says sheriff. A 6-year-old boy who was on life support after being beaten by his parents for reportedly drinking water from a toilet bowl at a Kissimmee motel in July has died, and his parents are now facing murder and several other charges, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
FLORIDA STATE

