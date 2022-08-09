ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Volunteers pull 400 bags of trash out of Lake Travis, other updates from Travis County commissioners court

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IrlB_0hAVcRto00

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners had a lighter than usual agenda Tuesday. They will break around 11:30 a.m. to join the city in a briefing about monkeypox .

Here’s what we’re watching:

Resolution to protect access to reproductive healthcare

Travis County commissioners did not vote on whether to approve a resolution “affirming the County’s commitment to protecting the right of individuals to make their own reproductive health decisions or other reproductive healthcare actions.”

It comes after Austin City Council unanimously approved the GRACE Act during a special-called meeting last month. The act included several resolutions aimed at finding ways to provide access to abortions in Austin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Burn ban extended: Approved

The burn ban for unincorporated parts of Travis County was extended Tuesday as dry conditions and extreme heat continue to worsen fire conditions.

“We don’t look like we’re moving out of this extreme drought category anytime soon,” said Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway.

He encouraged people to make sure they’re fire prepared, including having a go-bag, keeping a defensible space around their home and having an evacuation plan.

Lake Travis cleanup, by the numbers

County leaders got an update on this year’s annual Lake Travis cleanup. The Colorado River Alliance said more than 350 volunteers gathered earlier this year to clean trash out of well-loved parts of the lake, including at Devil’s Cove and Hippie Hollow.

Crews gathered trash and debris both on the shores and in the lake, using divers. The event happened in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0700TE_0hAVcRto00
These are some of the items found during the 27th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. (Courtesy Colorado River Alliance)

The teams collected more than 400 bags of trash, officials reported. Some of the items found included a saw, masks, Easter items and flags.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Society
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
dailytrib.com

Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer

Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Colorado River#Fire Marshal#Austin City Council#The Supreme Court
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wilco.org

Williamson County Announces 2022 Employees of the Year

Williamson County recognized its Employees of the Year and Project Team of the Year for 2022 during the Commissioners Court meeting today. The award recipients were selected by a committee from 34 nominations in five categories. For the category of Exceptional Customer Service, Tanya Kunz, pre-trial services specialist with Pre-Trial...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County

MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy