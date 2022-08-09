Volunteers pull 400 bags of trash out of Lake Travis, other updates from Travis County commissioners court

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners had a lighter than usual agenda Tuesday. They will break around 11:30 a.m. to join the city in a briefing about monkeypox .

Here’s what we’re watching:

Resolution to protect access to reproductive healthcare

Travis County commissioners did not vote on whether to approve a resolution “affirming the County’s commitment to protecting the right of individuals to make their own reproductive health decisions or other reproductive healthcare actions.”

It comes after Austin City Council unanimously approved the GRACE Act during a special-called meeting last month. The act included several resolutions aimed at finding ways to provide access to abortions in Austin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Burn ban extended: Approved

The burn ban for unincorporated parts of Travis County was extended Tuesday as dry conditions and extreme heat continue to worsen fire conditions.

“We don’t look like we’re moving out of this extreme drought category anytime soon,” said Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway.

He encouraged people to make sure they’re fire prepared, including having a go-bag, keeping a defensible space around their home and having an evacuation plan.

Lake Travis cleanup, by the numbers

County leaders got an update on this year’s annual Lake Travis cleanup. The Colorado River Alliance said more than 350 volunteers gathered earlier this year to clean trash out of well-loved parts of the lake, including at Devil’s Cove and Hippie Hollow.

Crews gathered trash and debris both on the shores and in the lake, using divers. The event happened in April.

These are some of the items found during the 27th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. (Courtesy Colorado River Alliance)

The teams collected more than 400 bags of trash, officials reported. Some of the items found included a saw, masks, Easter items and flags.

