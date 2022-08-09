On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season. In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO