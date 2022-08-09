Read full article on original website
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
How Much CBS Will Reportedly Pay Big Ten Revealed
The Big Ten is reportedly switching networks after 40 years on ESPN. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported that ESPN will no longer televise the conference's football and basketball games when their current deal expires in 2023. While FOX has already reached an agreement to continue with the Big Ten's...
Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal
Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Pelicans Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Listen. It’s OK to admit it. We don’t blame you: You’re tired of reading about Kyrie Irving. How could you not be? Over the last several NBA seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ point guard has made a habit of grabbing headlines. Often, he’s not doing so for...
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Nets Owner Responds to Kevin Durant Trade Ultimatum
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks QB pledge, named nation's No. 1 overall prospect by Sports Illustrated
There's a new No. 1 prospect in America. On Monday, Sports Illustrated released its No. 1 player in the SI99 rankings - and Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (Michigan) quarterback Dante Moore earned the top spot. The full SI99 rankings will be released Tuesday. For Moore, the top ranking ...
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcer Lineup
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season. In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.
Big Ten on CBS projected intro theme will get B1G fans fired up
Big Ten on CBS could be a real addition to fall Saturdays in the near future. Traditionally, the 3:30 pm ET time slot on CBS has been reserved for the “SEC on CBS” game of the week. However, the network and the SEC are not renewing their longstanding television contract.
Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations
ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
College Football World Reacts To CBS, Big Ten Report
CBS is reportedly on the verge of acquiring media rights for Big Ten football. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, CBS is a front-runner to obtain rights for the conference's 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday game. FOX has agreed to a deal to preserve the noon broadcast, and NBC is expected to land the evening's primetime slot.
