Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
How Much CBS Will Reportedly Pay Big Ten Revealed

The Big Ten is reportedly switching networks after 40 years on ESPN. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported that ESPN will no longer televise the conference's football and basketball games when their current deal expires in 2023. While FOX has already reached an agreement to continue with the Big Ten's...
Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal

Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC

The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcer Lineup

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season. In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.
Big Ten on CBS projected intro theme will get B1G fans fired up

Big Ten on CBS could be a real addition to fall Saturdays in the near future. Traditionally, the 3:30 pm ET time slot on CBS has been reserved for the “SEC on CBS” game of the week. However, the network and the SEC are not renewing their longstanding television contract.
Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations

ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
College Football World Reacts To CBS, Big Ten Report

CBS is reportedly on the verge of acquiring media rights for Big Ten football. According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, CBS is a front-runner to obtain rights for the conference's 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday game. FOX has agreed to a deal to preserve the noon broadcast, and NBC is expected to land the evening's primetime slot.
