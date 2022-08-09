ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Fest, Let Freedom Sing! bring in more than $70 million to economy

By Kelly Broderick
 1 day ago
Two major summer events in Nashville this year raked in more than $70 million in estimated direct visitor spending.

CMA Fest, which was held during the second weekend of June had modest growth from the time it was last held in 2019, where visitor spending was at around $64.9 million. In 2022, that number rose to $65.2 million.

CMA Fest also helped contribute to some record-breaking statistics, helping June become the best month in Nashville history for the number of hotel room nights sold at 875,407.

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp survey, 96 percent of those who took the survey said they were likely to attend the event next year and 52 percent were first-time attendees.

Let Freedom Sing!, which was Nashville's Fourth of July event brought in an estimated $11 million in direct visitor spending, which was down from the year prior.

Organizers expected this however as the holiday was on a Monday and the weather forecast was spotty in some areas.

Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp reported that an estimated 79 percent of attendees were out-of-town visitors.

Both of these events were featured on national television as well.

