Okaloosa County, FL

First day of school for Northwest Florida Healthcare Academy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new partnership between Okaloosa County School District and Fort Walton-Destin Hospital birthed the Northwest Florida Healthcare Academy for nursing students in the region. Under the HCA healthcare umbrella, the curriculum will give high school and college credit for a hands-on practical nursing program in local medical facilities. After […]
Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year

The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
Niceville multi-use path to be built near Northwest Florida State College

At the latest Okaloosa County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the spending of $550,000 of half-cent surtax funds for administration, traffic study, and design of the College Blvd Improvements in the Niceville area. The purpose of the project is to improve safety at intersections into-and-around Northwest Florida...
New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Destin, Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office talk safety ahead of the first day of school

With school starting Wednesday in Okaloosa County, the City of Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discussed transportation safety and school zones. “We want to welcome you to a brand new school year, but with the new school year comes a lot of safety issues,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Cullen Coraine. “We just wanted to remind you that school will be in session and you possibly will have to leave a little earlier in the morning to fight all the extra traffic that will be on the road.”
New school planned for Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
City of Crestview launches new Public Records Portal

Next Request, the name of the portal, is a public records management system designed to improve efficiency in responding to public record requests. City Clerk Maryanne Schrader chose Next Request after extensive research into. streamlining the City’s public records process. Schrader felt this was an essential. tool for our...
Back to school with Walton High

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start. “Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said. Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school. “We earn...
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
