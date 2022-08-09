Read full article on original website
First day of school for Northwest Florida Healthcare Academy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new partnership between Okaloosa County School District and Fort Walton-Destin Hospital birthed the Northwest Florida Healthcare Academy for nursing students in the region. Under the HCA healthcare umbrella, the curriculum will give high school and college credit for a hands-on practical nursing program in local medical facilities. After […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year
The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
getthecoast.com
NWF State College receives CDL Grant from U.S. Department of Transportation to cover student expenses
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Northwest Florida State College a grant of $186,480 to cover student expenses for the College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. NWFSC’s eight-week CDL program prepares students to become Class A license holders by training them on how to complete full bumper-to-bumper...
getthecoast.com
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
getthecoast.com
Niceville multi-use path to be built near Northwest Florida State College
At the latest Okaloosa County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the spending of $550,000 of half-cent surtax funds for administration, traffic study, and design of the College Blvd Improvements in the Niceville area. The purpose of the project is to improve safety at intersections into-and-around Northwest Florida...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Crestview
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
getthecoast.com
Destin, Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office talk safety ahead of the first day of school
With school starting Wednesday in Okaloosa County, the City of Destin and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office discussed transportation safety and school zones. “We want to welcome you to a brand new school year, but with the new school year comes a lot of safety issues,” said School Resource Officer Deputy Cullen Coraine. “We just wanted to remind you that school will be in session and you possibly will have to leave a little earlier in the morning to fight all the extra traffic that will be on the road.”
niceville.com
Eglin Federal Credit Union’s board chairman inducted into Hall of Honor
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – William “Bill” Rone, Chairman of Eglin Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors, has been inducted into the Defense Credit Union Council’s Hall of Honor. Rone was inducted into the Hall of Honor at the Defense Credit Union Council’s annual conference...
getthecoast.com
New school planned for Okaloosa County
Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
WEAR
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
getthecoast.com
Freedom Beacon Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, the major development order for phase 3 of the Freedom Beacon Tech Park in Fort Walton Beach was unanimously approved by council. Freedom Beacon Tech Park is a 50-acre mixed-use development, master-planned by The Jay Odom Group under a long-term...
getthecoast.com
City of Crestview launches new Public Records Portal
Next Request, the name of the portal, is a public records management system designed to improve efficiency in responding to public record requests. City Clerk Maryanne Schrader chose Next Request after extensive research into. streamlining the City’s public records process. Schrader felt this was an essential. tool for our...
WJHG-TV
Back to school with Walton High
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start. “Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said. Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school. “We earn...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office providing mentorships to teenage girls
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has added on to their already existing Blazer Academy in the hopes of providing mentorships to teenage girls. The Sheriff’s Blazer Academy, Female Edition, had its first couple of classes this month. The academy focuses on providing positive life skills to assist the girls with […]
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
