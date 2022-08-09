Read full article on original website
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
8 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes impounded by Allentown police in the past month
Allentown police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding drivers of illegal all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles, after impounding eight of the vehicles in the past month. Police said the unregistered/uninsured ATVS were stopped on city streets after creating hazards on the roads. Citations issued...
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into woodchipper
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teenager died Tuesday after he was pulled into a woodchipper, authorities said. Isiah Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company when a piece of debris he was placing into the woodchipper snagged his clothing and partially pulled him into the commercial-grade machine, WCAU-TV reported.
Times News
Jim Thorpe man killed by fallen tree
A man died after being struck by a tree in Jim Thorpe Tuesday morning. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The Jim Thorpe Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:29...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man hurt, pair arrested after armed robbery in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Allentown Tuesday. Members of the Patrol Division from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 14th and Monroe streets around 9:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from city police.
wkok.com
Coal Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital
RANSHAW — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The News Item quotes Coal Township Police saying 32-year-old Sarah Hepler of Bloomsburg, was in a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services vehicle at the stop sign at the off ramp of Route 61 and Route 901 at 6 p.m. when she attempted to cross Route 901 to Main Street.
sauconsource.com
Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police
Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”
Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead
COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
‘Fire inspector’ in Wind Gap charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges for allegedly trying to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the incident the afternoon of April 30 that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian struck on I-476 in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin Township, Carbon County. Multiple units were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a woman was hit near mile marker 77.1 southbound on Interstate 476.
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
Easton Man sentenced for trying to entice a minor online
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 41-year-old, Lorenz Quiambao, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release […]
Man wanted for stalking charged with harassing DA's office
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A New York man who was wanted on an arrest warrant repeatedly called the district attorney's office and left foul-mouthed sexual messages for staff, police say. Harold Nazario, 39, is now charged with obstructing a government agency and harassment. Previous charges filed against him, which triggered the arrest warrant, include stalking, harassment, and terroristic threats. According to police: ...
Times News
Three-vehicle crash in Schuylkill
State police at Frackville reported investigating a three-vehicle crash at 11:54 a.m. on Aug. 2 at the intersection of Route 61 and Darkwater Road, in New Castle Township, Schuylkill County. Troopers said Robert J. Bund, 22, of Stroudsburg, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Kona eastbound on Darkwater Road and stopped...
Two Stroudsburg Residents Convicted Of Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl
This past Thursday, two Stroudsburg residents were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
