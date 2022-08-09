ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olcott, NY

An all-women fishing tournament raises funds for women fighting cancer.

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqXbJ_0hAVbtNp00

Reelin' for a Cure will return to Olcott and Wilson Harbors for its seventh fishing tournament designed to raise money for women battling cancer.

The tournament hosts only women who are all angling for the chance to win prize money and bragging rights.

The tournament was started by Stephanie Pierleoni in 2016 to introduce women to fishing while simultaneously raising money for a good cause.

"Initially I noticed that I was the only woman at many fishing tournaments," Pierleoni said. "But now so many more females get involved in the sport."

There is a $250 registration fee per fishing team which is pooled to create prize money for the tournament. The pool this year is expected to be near $10,000.

All participants are required to purchase a one-day fishing license through the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation or at an outdoor store or tackle shop.

Teams can have a maximum of six female participants. Two additional men are allowed to assist the vessel but they can not participate in fishing.

Proceeds from this year's tournament will go towards the Ovarian Cancer Project, a charity that educates those on the risk factors and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Reelin' for a Cure will run on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Groups looking to register for the tournament can do so here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olcott, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
HAMBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Tournament#Ovarian Cancer#Fishing License#Wilson Harbors#Groups
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Don’t Think About Bringing This To The Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair kicks off today and if you plan to head out to enjoy the "Best 12 Days of Summer" there is one family member you will want to leave at home. The Erie County Fair has a strict "No Pets" policy and anyone who tries to bring in a pet to the fair will be asked to leave. The Erie County Fair posted their pets' rules on their Facebook page this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes

SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
SANBORN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy