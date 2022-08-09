ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in East San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in East San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years. Dozens were through the doors in the first hour Thursday with balloons set up at the main entrance to welcome them in after the 7 a.m. ribbon cutting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
News4Jax.com

Yelp showcasing Marlin & Barrel and more in Fernandina

Enjoy an end of the summer celebration with Marlin and Barrel, Luxe Picnics by Les, Breakable Hearts LLC, and more! The It’s Neat to Be Elite with Marlin & Barrel will make a perfect exclamation point to end the summer with flair. Everyone is invited, though…you must be 21+ with a Yelp profile.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

New Asian restaurant brings style and spice to Five Points

The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#San Jose#Grilling#Food Drink#Bbq#The Florida Theatre#Publix Charities#The Snacks Blues Band#Florida Theatre#Rcl
wjct.org

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans

For an exciting drive between several of America's great states, the road trip from Jacksonville, Fl to New Orleans is perfect! This great drive will take you through history-rich cities, as well as wildlife parks, forests and even a few awesome beaches before arriving at The Big Easy. The 570-mile...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville

Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising Rap Star aka Jacksonville’s Young Prodigy Kenmoney

Kenyon Gardner, also known as Kenmoney, is an American rapper and artist who enjoys composing songs that depict the life of a wealthy person. He was born on October 15th, 2006. Kenmoney grew up in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Kenmoney has had aspirations of becoming wealthy and famous since he was a kid.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy