The Five Points district in Riverside is awash in restaurants. There are multiple taco joints and numerous sandwich shops, as well as eateries serving pizza, Tex Mex, sausages, seafood, smoothies, bagels, sushi, teppanyaki and more—all within a few blocks walk of each other. Variety it has. What was missing was more upscale fare served in an equally appealing setting. Providing a remedy to that situation is the recent opening of Blue Orchid Thai Cuisine, a sister restaurant to the city’s original Blue Orchid near the Beaches.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO