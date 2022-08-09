Read full article on original website
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Aug. 10, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
Picayune Item
Chris Banks honored for 28 years of fire service to city, county
Battalion Chief Chris Banks with the Picayune Fire Department was recognized for his 28 years of service to the city during a recent City Council meeting. Fire Chief Pat Weaver said Banks officially retired on July 17, but he attended the Aug. 2, meeting of the Council where its members approved a motion to allow Banks to purchase his badge and helmet for $1.
Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
WLOX
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
L'Observateur
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
mageenews.com
Statement from Board of Aldermen Concerning Mayor Dale Berry’s Actions
The board of aldermen both collectively and individually; Sue Honea, Alderman-at-large, Matthew Hickman, Alderman Ward One, Mark Grubbs, Alderman Ward Two, Lane Steele, Alderman Ward three and Mayor Pro Tem and Patrick Brown, Alderman Ward Four have agreed based on current negative publicity to release the following:
mageenews.com
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
Picayune Item
Hattiesburg felon sentenced to statutory maximum of 120 months in federal custody for possession of firearm
Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office. The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
Picayune Item
Gulfport Man Found Guilty of Being an Unlawful User of a Controlled Substance in Possession of a Firearm
Gulfport, Miss. – A federal jury convicted a Gulfport man yesterday for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. According to court documents and evidence...
