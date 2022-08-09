ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WLOX

Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Aug. 10, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
BOGALUSA, LA
Picayune Item

Chris Banks honored for 28 years of fire service to city, county

Battalion Chief Chris Banks with the Picayune Fire Department was recognized for his 28 years of service to the city during a recent City Council meeting. Fire Chief Pat Weaver said Banks officially retired on July 17, but he attended the Aug. 2, meeting of the Council where its members approved a motion to allow Banks to purchase his badge and helmet for $1.
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Sumrall deputy municipal clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The former deputy municipal clerk for the Town of Sumrall pled guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway was ordered to pay $25,000 to her surety bond company, a $1,000 fine and all court costs. Special agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Holloway in November 2021. White […]
SUMRALL, MS
okcheartandsoul.com

Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral

JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Urban South Brewery begins distribution in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8. The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stores in Jackson and Hattiesburg. Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Statement from Board of Aldermen Concerning Mayor Dale Berry’s Actions

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The board of aldermen both collectively and individually; Sue Honea, Alderman-at-large, Matthew Hickman, Alderman Ward One, Mark Grubbs, Alderman Ward Two, Lane Steele, Alderman Ward three and Mayor Pro Tem and Patrick Brown, Alderman Ward Four have agreed based on current negative publicity to release the following:
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
MAGEE, MS
WKRG News 5

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s […]
JACKSON, MS
Picayune Item

Hattiesburg felon sentenced to statutory maximum of 120 months in federal custody for possession of firearm

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office. The sentence also included restitution of $6,916.37 and a term of three years of supervised release following his release from confinement.
HATTIESBURG, MS

