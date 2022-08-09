Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Jordan Confronted Over 10-Year-Old-Rape-Victim Tweet
Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan was confronted on Thursday after he deleted a tweet in response to a report about a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio that crossed state lines to receive an abortion. Earlier this month, The Indianapolis Star reported that a 10-year-old girl received an abortion in Indiana...
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
Pennsylvania town ‘broke the law’ by hiring police officer who killed Tamir Rice
Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro said last week that the small Pennsylvania town that hired the former police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland eight years ago did not perform a legally required background check before extending its offer. The Washington Post reported that Mr Shapiro...
Man Charged With Raping Ohio 10-Year-Old Who Had To Travel To Indiana For Abortion
An Ohio man has been charged with raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who had to travel to Indiana seek an abortion after Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court last month. Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested in Columbus on Tuesday after allegedly confessing to twice sexually assaulting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy
On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements. The biggest, of course, were the doubts he was trying to raise about the existence of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of a law he […] The post Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts
To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Dem U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan takes aim at his GOP opponent during state fair visit
Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan bashed his Republican opponent J.D. Vance as “clueless,” and disengaged with policies that matter to Ohioans. Ryan spoke at the Ohio state fair a few days after Vance made a visit of his own. Shortly after judging a ribs and pulled pork competition last Tuesday, Vance declined to weigh in […] The post Dem U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan takes aim at his GOP opponent during state fair visit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio man arrested for sending poop-filled letters to Jim Jordan and state Republicans: ‘Another crappy day’
An Ohio senior citizen was arrested on Friday for allegedly sending more than 36 letters filled with feces to state leaders, including congressman Jim Jordan.Richard John Steinle, 77, a former court mediator in Portage County, allegedly sent the letters to all 25 Republican members of the state Senate, as well as other GOP officials like Mr Jordan, between August 2021 and 29 July, according to Cleveland.com.Mr Steinle has been charged in federal court with sending “injurious articles” via mail, a misdemeanor that can carry a fine of $100,000 and up to one year in prison.The Independent contacted Mr Steinle’s...
DeWine claims concern for “vulnerable,” still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies
As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.” On June 24, just after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the abortion restrictions he’d signed into law, DeWine added, […] The post DeWine claims concern for “vulnerable,” still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio governor declares Dolly Parton Day to be August 9
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has led to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio to declare August 9 honorary Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer's visit to the state. Parton will be stopping by Columbus, Ohio for a luncheon with Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.
Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate involved in voting-system breach, documents show
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general led a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims, according to a Reuters analysis of court filings and public records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried
Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform. Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Book has insight, no clear answer on Northam yearbook photo
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal and the former governor’s remarkable political survival. “Of course, I would like to have determined exactly who was in the photograph. And I gave that my best effort,” Margaret Edds, a retired journalist and the author of “What the Eyes Can’t See,” told The Associated Press ahead of the book’s November publication. Although Edds —...
State of Ohio Officially Observes its First ‘Dolly Parton Day’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the state's Lt. Governor Jon Husted officially declared today 'Dolly Parton Day.'. The 76-year-old country singer, actress, and philanthropist earned the recognition for instilling “a love of reading among the children of Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up,” as well as in "all 88 counties [of Ohio]" through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, according to the proclamation.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds project to build Lake Erie wind farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 miles north of Cleveland. Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law. The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie. A message was left with an attorney representing the residents who sued. The U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2019 environmental assessment that found no significant environmental concerns.
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in […] The post As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape
On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion in new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 1