bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
bogalusadailynews.com
Raymond Arnold
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him” (Psalms 28:7). Raymond Earl Arnold was born Aug. 28, 1968, to Earl and Hazel Lampton Arnold in Bogalusa. He...
bogalusadailynews.com
Demetris Mingo-Avery
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery departed this life on Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 39. She was raised in Angie by her grandmother, Mary B. Peters. Demetris worked as a waitress at Redzone and as a babysitter for family and friends. Demetris was a very lovely woman, who loved helping...
an17.com
US 190 improvement project set to begin this week in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that work is set to begin this week to mill, patch and overlay 2.9 miles of US 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane. The more than $4.2 million project is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10. Message...
bogalusadailynews.com
Iona Heyl
After a long battle of cancer and the fallout from radiation therapy, Iona Quinn Heyl went home to her Savior, on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the arms of her devoted husband. Iona was born Sept. 1, 1955, to Josephine Martin and Cecil Quinn in New Orleans. Iona graduated from Warren Easton High School in 1973 and went on to receive a degree in Early Childhood Education from Delgado Community College. Iona met her husband, Brian K. Heyl, on June 26, 1976, and married Aug. 27, 1977.
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
NOLA.com
Artificial turf works nears completion at St. Tammany Parish high schools
Covington High School football coach Greg Salter smiled ear to ear when the Lions held their spring game on the new artificial turf at Jack Salter Stadium in May. It was the end of a long road trip, as the Lions didn't play a home game in 2021 due to delays installing the turf.
AceShowbiz
JayDaYoungan's Funeral Guarded by Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officials
The '23 Island' rapper is laid to rest in a white casket in his hometown of Bogalusa, ten days after he was shot and killed during an ambush in front of his home. AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest in a heavily-guarded funeral in his hometown. The young rapper was sent to his final resting place on Sunday, August 7 following a memorial service at the Bogalusa High School auditorium.
bogalusadailynews.com
Henry “Twin” Myers
Henry Myers, better known as “Twin,” was born in Bogalusa on March 23, 1951. He and his brother were the first set of identical twins born at Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital. Henry was the son of the late Mrs. Beatrice Foster Myers and the late F. D. Myers Sr.
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department. On August 9, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance had awarded Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office a total of $2,986,000.
Picayune Item
Poplarville Board approves season pass price
During Monday’s Poplarville School Board of Trustees meeting, its members approved the pricing for an all sports season pass to be $60. This pass gives attendees access to every Hornets regular season competition played at home. These passes exclude all playoff and championship games since ticketing for those competitions is conducted by the MHSAA. Senior citizens ages 65 and older can purchase their season passes at the PHS office. Students can purchase their pass from Gofan.co to purchase a season pass. All single game tickets are now digital and can be purchased on gofan.co as well.
