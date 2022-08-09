ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
kaplantoday.com

Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek

A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
OBERLIN, LA
kaplantoday.com

‘A good old soul bested’

The venerable old paddle-wheeler Borealis Rex was steaming as hard as it could to get from Cameron to Lake Charles when the big hurricane of 1918 caught up to it. Forty passengers were on board, plus two engineers, the pilot, a cook, and two deck hands. One of the passengers was Ned McCain, the 10-year-old son of Tom McCain, one of three brothers who owned the boat. (The other two were James Medd McCain and Angus Bouie McCain.)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Smalls Sliders, A Baton Rouge-based Franchise Is Coming Soon To Lafayette, Statewide, Nationwide

Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA

