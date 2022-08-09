Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
kaplantoday.com
Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
brproud.com
Jefferson Highway convenience store robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Jefferson Highway in early July are wanted by Baton Rouge police. The police department said the robbery took place early morning on Friday, July 8 at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway.
kaplantoday.com
‘A good old soul bested’
The venerable old paddle-wheeler Borealis Rex was steaming as hard as it could to get from Cameron to Lake Charles when the big hurricane of 1918 caught up to it. Forty passengers were on board, plus two engineers, the pilot, a cook, and two deck hands. One of the passengers was Ned McCain, the 10-year-old son of Tom McCain, one of three brothers who owned the boat. (The other two were James Medd McCain and Angus Bouie McCain.)
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Woman Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in St. Landry Parish Now Confirmed Dead
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz has confirmed the death and identity of a woman initially found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Melville area this past Sunday (8/7/22). Woman Found Unresponsive In Vehicle St Landry Parish. According to the official press release, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz is confirming that on Sunday,...
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Smalls Sliders, A Baton Rouge-based Franchise Is Coming Soon To Lafayette, Statewide, Nationwide
Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
theadvocate.com
Griffin appeal of Lafayette Police firing delayed after attorneys disagree about documents
Former Lafayette Police Department officer Wayne Griffin’s appeal of his firing has been delayed as attorneys for Griffin and Lafayette Consolidated Government seek a legal opinion on documents sought in the case. Griffin’s appeal was set to be heard by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board...
Acadia Crime Stoppers looking for suspects in Mermentau home burglary
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in a July 15 home burglary on U.S. 90 near Mermentau.
wbrz.com
Armed robbery in Airline Highway shopping center leads to police chase
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday evening armed robbery that resulted in a chase. A spokesperson for Baton Rouge police says officers pursued a suspect after they robbed a business in the 9600 block of Airline Hwy. The chase ended on Mississippi Street where it is believed officers either found or stopped the suspect.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
wbrz.com
Officers find trunk full of prescription medicine during traffic stop; two people arrested
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday after officers conducted a traffic stop and found 720 bottles of Promethazine in the trunk of their vehicle. Baton Rouge Police Officers said the car was stopped Thursday on I-10 eastbound near Dalrymple Drive. Officers said they found 720 pint-sized bottles of...
