Palm Beach, FL

Fox News

Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare...
POTUS
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Slate

What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
PALM BEACH, FL
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: After the search: GOP torches FBI, hugs Trump

The news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the most aggressive law enforcement action ever taken against a former American president, broke last night in the most understated way imaginable. Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com just tweeted it out: “Scoop — The Federal Bureau of Investigation @FBI today executed a search...
POTUS

