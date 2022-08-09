Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Michael Cohen declares 'the end is near' for Trump after FBI raid
Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Trump, declared on Tuesday that "the end is near" for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence. "Here’s what Trump’s attorneys should be telling him: ‘when the fbi raids, all you can do is prepare...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
CNBC
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
FBI raid on Trump Mar-a-Lago resort likely sparked by 'informant': Retired agent
A retired FBI agent who served at the agency for 24 years said an "informant" likely provided information that led to the raid Monday at former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.
FBI searches Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and seizes documents
Sources say the Monday morning search was part of an inquiry into missing White House records after Trump’s presidency
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
Mike Pence shares 'deep concern' over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" over the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
FBI search of Trump's Florida home was 'by the book,' ex-prosecutors say
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's silence about its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home is a sign of an investigation being run "by the book," former federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.
How the extraordinary FBI search of Mar-a-Lago was covered across the media landscape
Reporters who cover sensitive beats sometimes have a sense when big news is about to break. But not this time.
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Washington Examiner
Trump to dine with House Republicans following FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, is leading 12 members of the largest conservative group in Congress to meet with former President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The dinner meeting is set to take place just one day after the FBI...
Slate
What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid
At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: After the search: GOP torches FBI, hugs Trump
The news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the most aggressive law enforcement action ever taken against a former American president, broke last night in the most understated way imaginable. Peter Schorsch of FloridaPolitics.com just tweeted it out: “Scoop — The Federal Bureau of Investigation @FBI today executed a search...
Trump seizes on FBI raid to boost 2024 presidential bid
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hours after denouncing the FBI’s raid on his Florida home as political persecution, former President Donald Trump released a campaign-style video that may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024.
FBI raid on Trump’s residence takes US into uncharted territory
Unprecedented search of an ex-president’s home for official documents provoked outrage from supporters but proving intent will be key to any charge
Ukraine preparing for 'tragedy' at Russian-held nuclear plant - minister
SUMY REGION, Ukraine, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's interior minister said on Thursday that Ukraine had to be ready for any scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that has been hit shelling, including evacuating people from the area.
