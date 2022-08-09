Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Aug. 10, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
bogalusadailynews.com
Demetris Mingo-Avery
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery departed this life on Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 39. She was raised in Angie by her grandmother, Mary B. Peters. Demetris worked as a waitress at Redzone and as a babysitter for family and friends. Demetris was a very lovely woman, who loved helping...
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
bogalusadailynews.com
Raymond Arnold
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him” (Psalms 28:7). Raymond Earl Arnold was born Aug. 28, 1968, to Earl and Hazel Lampton Arnold in Bogalusa. He...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
State Judge Peter Garcia is for it, so is U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan, as are many people in the community, including the interfaith organization, Jeremiah. Garcia and other state judges are pledging support for the court that would give them power to sentence certain drug offenders to a drug-treatment program rather than prison. Such a program would provide relief on two fronts: It would help alleviate jail overcrowding and provide a chance at rehabilitation for many first-time offenders.
bogalusadailynews.com
Henry “Twin” Myers
Henry Myers, better known as “Twin,” was born in Bogalusa on March 23, 1951. He and his brother were the first set of identical twins born at Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital. Henry was the son of the late Mrs. Beatrice Foster Myers and the late F. D. Myers Sr.
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
lionsroarnews.com
The return of a downtown favorite: Hot August Night
After a three year hiatus, downtown Hammond’s favorite event will make a long-awaited return. The Hammond Downtown Development District will be holding the 25th annual Hot August Night on Friday, August 26 from 5:30-10:00 p.m. This event is a celebration of the Hammond community, where guests will get a glimpse of everything downtown has to offer. Local artists, restaurants, musicians and small businesses will provide entertainment and activities for visitors of all ages.
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
bogalusadailynews.com
Iona Heyl
After a long battle of cancer and the fallout from radiation therapy, Iona Quinn Heyl went home to her Savior, on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the arms of her devoted husband. Iona was born Sept. 1, 1955, to Josephine Martin and Cecil Quinn in New Orleans. Iona graduated from Warren Easton High School in 1973 and went on to receive a degree in Early Childhood Education from Delgado Community College. Iona met her husband, Brian K. Heyl, on June 26, 1976, and married Aug. 27, 1977.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany students begin phased return to school. 'It's going to be a good year.'
Students began returning to St. Tammany Parish public schools Monday, the start of a new school year that administrators hope will be less turbulent than the past two, which were overshadowed by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany's students are returning over a three-day period this week. St. Tammany...
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Aug. 8, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 8, 2022:. Chad Maus, indecent behavior with juvenile(s)
an17.com
US 190 improvement project set to begin this week in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that work is set to begin this week to mill, patch and overlay 2.9 miles of US 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane. The more than $4.2 million project is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10. Message...
