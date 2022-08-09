Read full article on original website
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
First responders and military helped rescue 1,300+ following eastern Kentucky floods
EASTERN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Captain Brad Austin has flown for years, but when he loaded up two weeks ago even he wasn't prepared for what he would see. Floodwaters had ripped across eastern Kentucky, stranding thousands. “We were able to locate people, some were on riverbanks. The...
Forecasting Our Future: Tornado activity increasing across Ohio Valley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From Mayfield to Fern Creek, Kentucky has been hard hit by tornadoes in the last year, and a recent study shows that tornado activity is increasing in our area. May and June are considered the most active months when it comes to tornadoes in the U.S.,...
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Baptist Health opens new hybrid facility in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The concept is new, combining the emergency room with an urgent care center, but doctors say it should help ease the load on everyone in the facility. It's called a hybrid health care facility, which means patients will find more specialized care, faster than ever. "If...
Kentucky man claims winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket
A northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie...
