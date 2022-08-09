ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLKY.com

Baptist Health opens new hybrid facility in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The concept is new, combining the emergency room with an urgent care center, but doctors say it should help ease the load on everyone in the facility. It's called a hybrid health care facility, which means patients will find more specialized care, faster than ever. "If...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky man claims winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket

A northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie...
ERLANGER, KY

