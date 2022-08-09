ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh has bold projection for Michigan's Edge group in 2022

Jim Harbaugh has made a bold statement. Of course, that might not be all that surprising from the outspoken head coach. However, this one is pretty bold. In previewing Michigan’s defense for 2022, he leveled a pretty lofty projection at Michigan’s group of Edge defenders. Wow. Aidan Hutchinson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
