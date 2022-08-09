Read full article on original website
pelicanpostonline.com
Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract
A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
225batonrouge.com
Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu
Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
brproud.com
Cou-yon’s owners bringing new restaurant to Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2009, a restaurant came to Port Allen and proceeded to make itself a staple in the community. Cou-yon’s landed at N Alexander Ave. on July 20 of that year and since then has served up barbeque, seafood and more. Cou-yon’s owners and...
West Side Journal
Sabrina Delapasse: Market expertise, preparation, concern for clients
Sabrina Delapasse has been a top producer for RE/MAX Professional Realty for the past several years, but recently, when someone compiling a report asked her for her year-to-date sales volume, she didn’t know the number offhand. “I never try to push through sales to make a number or achieve...
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week, heavy rain caused road flooding in Baton Rouge, including right outside the Walk On’s on Burbank Drive, where Dustin Loveless is general manager. “It really hurts our business too. And last week when it flooded, I mean people stayed away because they...
WAFB.com
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Smalls Sliders, A Baton Rouge-based Franchise Is Coming Soon To Lafayette, Statewide, Nationwide
Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Spanish Town apartment complex sells for $1.1M to NOLA developer
A Spanish Town apartment complex on the corner of North Fifth Street and University Walk has sold for $1.1 million to the eponymously named 505 University Walk LLC, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The apartment complex has off-street parking and...
wbrz.com
Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish workers attend pipeline awareness course
More than 50 Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employees attended an annual pipeline safety awareness course. According to Ascension Parish government, the course helps workers better prepare themselves for handling of potential spills, leaks, or damages to pipelines. The course addressed regulatory pipeline safety and prevention standards. The training...
wbrz.com
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
brproud.com
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
wbrz.com
Belle Rose racing organization asking for public's help to repair Circuit Grand Bayou track
BELLE ROSE - A racing community is asking for the public's help to repair and refurbish the 1.8 mile Circuit Grand Bayou Road Course in Belle Rose. Amateur racer Ben Cherbonnier organized the fundraiser, hoping to have things back on track for an event Sept. 25. Cherbonnier said most of...
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
brproud.com
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds
Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
