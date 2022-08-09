ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract

A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu

Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Sabrina Delapasse: Market expertise, preparation, concern for clients

Sabrina Delapasse has been a top producer for RE/MAX Professional Realty for the past several years, but recently, when someone compiling a report asked her for her year-to-date sales volume, she didn’t know the number offhand. “I never try to push through sales to make a number or achieve...
PORT ALLEN, LA
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Developing Lafayette

Smalls Sliders, A Baton Rouge-based Franchise Is Coming Soon To Lafayette, Statewide, Nationwide

Baton Rouge-based franchise, Smalls Sliders is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2 development Between Kaliste Saloom & Verot School Road. Smalls Sliders is based on a simple concept of serving small, premium cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders with beef, cheese, pickles, and “Smauce” in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Spanish Town apartment complex sells for $1.1M to NOLA developer

A Spanish Town apartment complex on the corner of North Fifth Street and University Walk has sold for $1.1 million to the eponymously named 505 University Walk LLC, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. The apartment complex has off-street parking and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish workers attend pipeline awareness course

More than 50 Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employees attended an annual pipeline safety awareness course. According to Ascension Parish government, the course helps workers better prepare themselves for handling of potential spills, leaks, or damages to pipelines. The course addressed regulatory pipeline safety and prevention standards. The training...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
brproud.com

Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds

Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program. A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

