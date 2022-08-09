NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, brought his campaign to Beaver County.Wednesday's event was a day after Mastriano's abbreviated virtual appearance before the House January 6 committee. Mastriano did not take any questions from the crowd or the media at Wednesday's event in New Sewickley Township. "You do have a choice here between freedom and oppression, between regulation and self-rule," Mastriano told the crowd. "We are going to hand the power back to the people where it always should have been."Mastriano talked about his priorities — supporting school choice, law enforcement and drilling...

