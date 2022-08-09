Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Fair announces 2022 contest information
Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant and spokesKID Contest return. The Mid-South Fair has announced details surrounding its annual Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Two divisions make up the Youth Talent Contest – a junior division for those 9 to 12...
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Park renovation to light up Light Garden
Photo: Russell Lehman of The Events Benefits explains the renovation plans to prepare for the inaugural Light Garden holiday light show in November and December. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) There’s going to be a little renovation going on at the Olive Branch City Park starting Monday. When Russell Lehman...
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
desotocountynews.com
Ministry looks for ‘net’ success
Photo: Patrick and Hazel Simmons with their plans for a community tennis project and center in Memphis. They talked about the plans during a recent social event at the Southaven Tennis Complex. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) There is a program in Memphis looking to provide an outreach to underprivileged kids...
memphismagazine.com
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
This Mid-South high school senior is taking her shot at the big time... literally
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — This 17-year-old Lewisburg High School Senior is taking her shot at becoming a national champion. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out how Desoto County rifle champion Bayleigh Francis in training for the big day. “I’m a member of the national honor Society at Lewisburg...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
actionnews5.com
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
wtva.com
Oxford woman to debut designs at Paris Fashion Week
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oxford woman is using her talents to lead her out of homelessness and into a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe. Timber Heard will be going to Paris Fashion Week by the end of September to debut some of her fashion designs. She lives in Oxford now,...
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
archyworldys.com
The House Where Elvis Was Found Dead: Secrets of Memphis’ Graceland
It’s been forty years since Graceland opened its doors to the public, and since then 600,000 visitors have been visiting the American colonial-style property in the suburbs of Memphis, which looks relatively modest from the outside. Graceland is undoubtedly one of the most significant homes of the 20th century, if we look at it from the perspective of the heritage of the era. although some consider the interior of the apartment to be kitsch rather than valuable.
‘That’s a scam’: Website advertises $100 Nike Jordans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seemed too good to be true. “Oh yeah, they gotta be fake,” said Ronnie Body, a Memphis sneakerhead. “Oh, that’s a scam for sure,” said Judy Stewart, who paid $213 for her Jordans. “Or they’re not real.”. A website claiming...
actionnews5.com
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Comments / 0