Glenn Andrew Boone, of Angie, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Sandy Hook, Miss., to Homer and Ollie Boone, as one of 11 children. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Boone Heavy Equipment Services. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Mr. Boone will be remembered as an honest, kind, and compassionate person who always put the interest of others before his own.

ANGIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO