New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Parish jail report for Aug. 8, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Aug. 8, 2022:. Chad Maus, indecent behavior with juvenile(s)
Demetris Mingo-Avery
Demetris Michelle Mingo-Avery departed this life on Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 39. She was raised in Angie by her grandmother, Mary B. Peters. Demetris worked as a waitress at Redzone and as a babysitter for family and friends. Demetris was a very lovely woman, who loved helping...
Raymond Arnold
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped; therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him” (Psalms 28:7). Raymond Earl Arnold was born Aug. 28, 1968, to Earl and Hazel Lampton Arnold in Bogalusa. He...
Henry “Twin” Myers
Henry Myers, better known as “Twin,” was born in Bogalusa on March 23, 1951. He and his brother were the first set of identical twins born at Washington St. Tammany Charity Hospital. Henry was the son of the late Mrs. Beatrice Foster Myers and the late F. D. Myers Sr.
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
Community Calendar for Aug. 10, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Bogalusa City Schools has announced that it continues to serve meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022-23 school year at no charge. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites: Bogalusa High School, Central Elementary School and Byrd Avenue Primary School. For additional information, contact Lorene Randazzo with the Child Nutrition Program at 985-281-2124, larandazzo@bogschools.org, or visit her office at 1705 Sullivan Drive in Bogalusa.
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
Glenn Boone
Glenn Andrew Boone, of Angie, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Sandy Hook, Miss., to Homer and Ollie Boone, as one of 11 children. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Boone Heavy Equipment Services. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Mr. Boone will be remembered as an honest, kind, and compassionate person who always put the interest of others before his own.
Iona Heyl
After a long battle of cancer and the fallout from radiation therapy, Iona Quinn Heyl went home to her Savior, on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the arms of her devoted husband. Iona was born Sept. 1, 1955, to Josephine Martin and Cecil Quinn in New Orleans. Iona graduated from Warren Easton High School in 1973 and went on to receive a degree in Early Childhood Education from Delgado Community College. Iona met her husband, Brian K. Heyl, on June 26, 1976, and married Aug. 27, 1977.
Several Pine athletes are top-team all-district players for 2022 season
Pine was well represented with players that made first-team all-district squad in the 9-2A league for the 2022 season. Alyssa Phelps, Addyson Phelps, Dillon Sumrall, Lily Crain, Kirbee Magee, Baleigh Dunn and Bailey Brooks are first-team all-district players. Pine’s second-team all-district players are Katie Crain and Kloie Altentaler. This...
Sports Briefs
The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Bogalusa Country Club. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer. The cost includes cart,...
