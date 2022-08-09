Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognised as a leader in growth and innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar for the European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005059/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar (Graphic: Business Wire) Vonage was recognised for Vonage Contact Center, an intelligent, multi-tenant contact centre solution that seamlessly integrates all communications channels and customer interactions into an organisation’s CRM platform. Radar credited Vonage for investing heavily in innovation to deliver new contact centre applications for reporting, analytics, visual engagement, and AI-based functionalities, its deep integrations with Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, and for offering one of the most comprehensive and flexible cloud communications platforms in the market.

