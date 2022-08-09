Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at...
US News and World Report
Nikola Names Michael Lohscheller as Next CEO
(Reuters) - Nikola Corp said on Wednesday that Michael Lohscheller will take over as the electric-truck maker's chief executive officer when Mark Russell retires on Jan. 1 next year. Lohscheller, who joined the company in February, will take over as president from Russell and join Nikola's board effective immediately, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Canada Cartage Acquired By Abu Dhabi-Based Private Equity Firm
One of Canada's largest transportation and logistics providers is being acquired by a United Arab Emirates state-owned investment fund. Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital has reached an agreement to purchase trucking and logistics company Canada Cartage in a deal announced Monday. Based in the Toronto area, Canada Cartage was founded in...
Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options
RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
ALE Solutions Appoints Albert Novak Company President
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ALE Solutions, a FLEETCOR ® (NYSE:FLT) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005273/en/ Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023
BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005496/en/ Essential Utilities appoints Whitney Kellett to head SIP project and assume chief administrative officer role in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
petproductnews.com
Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO
Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
Intel Invests $20M in Biofourmis’ Virtual Care Offerings
– Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital medicine, today announced that Intel Capital, the strategic investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corporation, has joined its Series D financing in an extension that brings the total funding raised in the round to $320M. – The initial Series D...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
freightwaves.com
Freight companies begin sharing capacity data with feds
Carriers, shippers and logistics companies have started sharing critical freight capacity information with the federal government in the first data exchange aimed at untangling congested supply chains. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the development Wednesday before hosting a meeting of participants in its Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program.
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
pulse2.com
Shift Technologies (SFT) And CarLotz (LOTZ) Announce Merger With New Business Plan
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) have announced a merger. These are the details. Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), a leading end-to-end e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. And the combined company will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SFT.
Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar
Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognised as a leader in growth and innovation in the latest Frost & Sullivan Radar for the European Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005059/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognises Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in CCaaS Radar (Graphic: Business Wire) Vonage was recognised for Vonage Contact Center, an intelligent, multi-tenant contact centre solution that seamlessly integrates all communications channels and customer interactions into an organisation’s CRM platform. Radar credited Vonage for investing heavily in innovation to deliver new contact centre applications for reporting, analytics, visual engagement, and AI-based functionalities, its deep integrations with Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, and for offering one of the most comprehensive and flexible cloud communications platforms in the market.
Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
Expedock Raises $13.5M to Help Freight Forwarders Improve Use of Data
Freight software provider Expedock has raised $13.5 million in Series A funding that it will use to expand its team and help supply chain businesses better understand and operationalize their data. The freight forwarding industry has long been behind others in the use of technology, but today’s supply chain bottlenecks...
Voice of the CFO: Global Challenges Require Big-Picture Thinking, Local Focus
Global companies are facing macro challenges not seen for decades — war in Europe, inflation and labor challenges. Rumors of recession on the horizon and highly volatile currency fluctuations driven by interest rate hikes are also in the macro mix. That puts a lot of relatively novel challenges on...
Comments / 0