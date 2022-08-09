ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Joe Manchin
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Bike#Greenhouse Gas#Electric Cars#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Peopleforbikes
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told

WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S.  The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
China
marketplace.org

Why isn’t Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?

There’s a lot of stuff baked into the 755-page Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved in the Senate and is expected to pass in the House. Top of mind for many is the nearly $370 billion set aside for energy transition and climate change mitigation. In fact, some are calling the Democrats’ measure the biggest piece of climate legislation in U.S. history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
ADVOCACY
The Verge

Amazon sold unauthorized mole removers, and the FDA isn’t happy about it

Unauthorized mole and skin tag removers sold on Amazon put the company in the crosshairs of the Food and Drug Administration, which sent a warning letter to the retail giant this month asking that it remove the products from its website. There are no authorized over-the-counter drugs that remove moles...
BUSINESS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.

Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
scitechdaily.com

A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter

These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MSNBC

How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming

Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy