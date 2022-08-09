Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Truckee Chamber tabs Penman as new president/CEO
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce has hired a new president and chief executive officer once current leader Lynn Saunders retires after 20 years. Jessica Penman will take over president/CEO duties on Oct. 3, said a Monday news release. Through her experience at the Yountville Chamber of Commerce...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Forest Health welcomes back Dains to Truckee center
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that MacKenzie Dains, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has rejoined the team at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee. Dains formerly worked as an oncology registered nurse at the Cancer Center since November 2020. Dains received her...
Sierra Sun
Incline, Crystal Bay tourism agency rebrands to Travel North Tahoe Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The tourism group responsible for visitor services and destination marketing on the North Shore, Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, has rebranded. Formerly known as the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau will now be Travel North Tahoe Nevada. A news release said that the staff...
Mountain Democrat
Herbicides on target at Tahoe Keys
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Initial observations of the aquatic invasive species control methods test at Tahoe Keys shows promise but the test is far from over. The methods test, which will take place over three years, is two months under way. Scientists are testing several different methods to knock-back...
Sierra Sun
LTCC forestry, fire programs receive funds for scholarships, equipment
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s new forestry program will launch this fall quarter with generous scholarships in place for participating students, thanks to a grant from the Tahoe Fund. The Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy at LTCC is also receiving grant funding from the...
sparkstrib.com
Real Estate market showing signs of cooling down
The Reno/Sparks housing market is all over the place as inflation, interest rates, and an influx of new people moving to Northern Nevada affects real estate sales and lease agreements. This could be a good thing for the area, though, as supply slowly starts to catch up with demand. Realtor.com...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Lake House expands outdoors, doubles capacity
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House Tahoe, a restaurant steeped in history dating back to 1983, was recently acquired by the Lake Tahoe AleWorX family of restaurants in February 2022. Once the transfer was finalized, between locals Jeff and Misty Sparrow to Luca Genasci, his team quickly...
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley at the Fairgrounds
Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
Mountain Democrat
Resort at Squaw Creek announces new summer dining experiences
OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe’s Olympic Valley, announces new summer dining experiences for guests and local residents. The resort debuts updated menus at its Six Peaks Grille and Sandy’s Pub restaurants under the direction of executive chef Wade Eybel.
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors put half-cent sales tax on ballot
Nevada County supervisors at a public hearing on Tuesday voted 4-to-1 to put a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. Supervisor Dan Miller opposed. The vote had to pass by four-fifths, meaning the measure will appear on the ballot. Supervisors agreed to a 10-year sunset on the sales tax,...
Electing Reno's next mayor: two distinctly different choices | Eddie Lorton
This opinion column was submitted by George "Eddie" Lorton, a nonpartisan candidate for mayor. He welcomes feedback at eddielorton.com. In less than 12 weeks, Reno voters will select our next mayor. The differences between myself and my opponent — termed-out mayor Hillary Schieve — could not be greater. It all comes down to one question:...
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno
Heroes Gala Event this Saturday
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
Mountain Democrat
Major mistakes on homeless camp
You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
goldcountrymedia.com
Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine
Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green test vexes some, impresses others
This past weekend’s Trip to Green experiment, while confounding some, went off without a hitch, according to officials in charge of the pilot project. On Saturday and Sunday Highway 50 traffic lights through downtown Placerville were set to green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. North and southbound travel across the highway at Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue was closed, diverting local traffic to Mosquito Road or Placerville Drive. Right-hand turns onto and off Highway 50 remained available at Spring and Bedford. Detour and closure signs placed around town directed drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
