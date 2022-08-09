ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Truckee Chamber tabs Penman as new president/CEO

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Chamber of Commerce has hired a new president and chief executive officer once current leader Lynn Saunders retires after 20 years. Jessica Penman will take over president/CEO duties on Oct. 3, said a Monday news release. Through her experience at the Yountville Chamber of Commerce...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe Forest Health welcomes back Dains to Truckee center

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System on Tuesday announced that MacKenzie Dains, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has rejoined the team at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center in Truckee. Dains formerly worked as an oncology registered nurse at the Cancer Center since November 2020. Dains received her...
TRUCKEE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Herbicides on target at Tahoe Keys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Initial observations of the aquatic invasive species control methods test at Tahoe Keys shows promise but the test is far from over. The methods test, which will take place over three years, is two months under way. Scientists are testing several different methods to knock-back...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Truckee, CA
Real Estate
City
Truckee, CA
Truckee, CA
Business
Sierra Sun

LTCC forestry, fire programs receive funds for scholarships, equipment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College's new forestry program will launch this fall quarter with generous scholarships in place for participating students, thanks to a grant from the Tahoe Fund. The Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy at LTCC is also receiving grant funding from the...
TRUCKEE, CA
sparkstrib.com

Real Estate market showing signs of cooling down

The Reno/Sparks housing market is all over the place as inflation, interest rates, and an influx of new people moving to Northern Nevada affects real estate sales and lease agreements. This could be a good thing for the area, though, as supply slowly starts to catch up with demand. Realtor.com...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Lake House expands outdoors, doubles capacity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House Tahoe, a restaurant steeped in history dating back to 1983, was recently acquired by the Lake Tahoe AleWorX family of restaurants in February 2022. Once the transfer was finalized, between locals Jeff and Misty Sparrow to Luca Genasci, his team quickly...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley at the Fairgrounds

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
Mountain Democrat

Resort at Squaw Creek announces new summer dining experiences

OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a spacious mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe's Olympic Valley, announces new summer dining experiences for guests and local residents. The resort debuts updated menus at its Six Peaks Grille and Sandy's Pub restaurants under the direction of executive chef Wade Eybel.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County supervisors put half-cent sales tax on ballot

Nevada County supervisors at a public hearing on Tuesday voted 4-to-1 to put a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot. Supervisor Dan Miller opposed. The vote had to pass by four-fifths, meaning the measure will appear on the ballot. Supervisors agreed to a 10-year sunset on the sales tax,...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
sparkstrib.com

Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week

One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
KOLO TV Reno

Heroes Gala Event this Saturday

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - We're only days away from a Heroes Gala event scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022. The Veterans Transition Resource Center is using this event to honor Ben Hagann. He is a World War II veteran who survived three years as a prisoner of war and...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe

The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you're up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe's shores — just take your pick.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County

AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can't make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn't recuse herself. But that's only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine

Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Trip to Green test vexes some, impresses others

This past weekend's Trip to Green experiment, while confounding some, went off without a hitch, according to officials in charge of the pilot project. On Saturday and Sunday Highway 50 traffic lights through downtown Placerville were set to green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. North and southbound travel across the highway at Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue was closed, diverting local traffic to Mosquito Road or Placerville Drive. Right-hand turns onto and off Highway 50 remained available at Spring and Bedford. Detour and closure signs placed around town directed drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
PLACERVILLE, CA

