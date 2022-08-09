FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself at a Goodwill store in July. Police say it happened July. 5 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill store on 116th Street and Olio Road. After the man exposed himself, police say he was seen walking westbound near the Ale Emporium Restaurant.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO