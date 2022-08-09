Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. Williams
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman charged with murder of 51-year-old in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Saturday for her involvement in a 2021 homicide, Indianapolis police said Wednesday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call about a person stabbed just after 10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That’s northeast of the intersection of 38th Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Person dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.
WISH-TV
1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
WISH-TV
Man dies, another hurt in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side
UPDATE: The man who died following a Tuesday shooting on the city’s east side has been identified as 27-year-old Leland Jones, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. His death has been ruled a homicide. IMPD says the man who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds was...
WISH-TV
Fishers police search for man who exposed himself at Goodwill
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself at a Goodwill store in July. Police say it happened July. 5 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill store on 116th Street and Olio Road. After the man exposed himself, police say he was seen walking westbound near the Ale Emporium Restaurant.
WISH-TV
Police: South Carolina couple arrested for kidnapping in Whitestown
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Whitestown on Wednesday arrested a couple wanted in Kenosha, Wisc., for kidnapping two children. Police on Wednesday morning were told to be on the look out for a Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate that was involved in battery and kidnapping in Kenosha. They said the driver was armed and dangerous.
WISH-TV
Police standoff in Rushville ends with arrest
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police serving a search warrant ended up also serving an arrest warrant for a Rushville man after a five-hour standoff Tuesday, the Rushville police chief says. Sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Rushville Police Department officers went to serve a search warrant at home...
WISH-TV
Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
WISH-TV
Friends, family mourn man slain outside his Indianapolis funeral home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, family and friends on Wednesday gathered to remember the Rev. James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a robbery early Saturday morning near the funeral home he owns on North Belleview Place in Indianapolis. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spoke during...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that killed a person on the city’s southwest side. Just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Mann and Mooresville Roads. Officers...
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death of a West Lafayette man after his body was recovered from the Tippecanoe River, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. On Saturday at 8:17 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of a possible drowning that happened...
WISH-TV
Johnson County apprehends 32 suspects of drug crimes
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Police agencies in Johnson County announced Monday they’ve brought in 32 suspects of drug crimes with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The operation included undercover narcotics transactions, says Sheriff Duane E. Burgess. He says the...
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV
Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids
WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline. According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.
WISH-TV
IFD: Fire at Indy construction site could burn for several more days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire that began Monday morning at a construction site on the city’s southwest side site could burn for a few days, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments were called to a...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
WISH-TV
$13,000 life-saving app is free of cost for Hancock County school districts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rave panic button, an app that can alert the authorities, fire department, or medics within 15-30 seconds of pressing a button is now coming at no charge for Hancock County school districts. The Hancock County Commissioners agreed to pay for it on behalf of the schools.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: 5th Ave. Grill and Bar
Today’s Tasty Takeout is 5th Ave. Grill and Bar. Address: 423 Main Street Beech Grove, IN 46107. For more information, click here.
