An Official Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo "Red Toe"
The Air More Uptempo has officially surfaced in an all-new bold black and red colorway. The latest color scheme appears to be a nod to the classic NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. Nike has expanded its offering of the Air More Uptempo with the “Red Toe” which comes dressed in the black and red color blocking. The shoe features a black nubuck base and arrives with mesh tongues while the color red is used to highlight the “AIR” branding on the upper and the toe box. The shoe sits atop a white rubber outsole, a contrasting accent from the black.
Restored 1930 Duesenberg Model J Willoughby Limousine Will Elevate Your Collection
Well-known by collectors as the most powerful American production car of its time, the Duesenberg Model J was a vehicle frozen in time. The Duesenberg J was introduced at the 1928 New York Auto Show in a bare chassis form. It was developed with advanced technology, notably including a massive 420 cubic-inch twin overhead cam, 32 valve engine that was rated at an incurable 335 lbs-ft of torque - an accomplishment not seen in many performance cars until the mid 1990s. The suspension the car rolled on was remarkably refined, although somewhat conventional, and the car was uncompromising in design and execution.
Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX Comes in "Trails End Brown"
Adding to the frosty white and all-black winter boots, ACG gives the Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX a “Trails End Brown” colorway. The brand’s technical sub-label is gearing up for the colder months with the three shades following a similar variation first seen on the Team USA members during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Off Noir" Has Surfaced
Is getting ready for the upcoming Fall season with a slew of new introductions for their classic silhouettes. Adding to the Air Force 1 lineup are the new “Off Noir” AF1 Mid. As the nights get longer and the days get shorter, the new shoe arrives as a...
ASICS Introduces the Retro-Futuristic UB5-S GEL NIMBUS 9
While much of the spotlight on silhouettes has been on its collaborations with the likes of JJJJound and Andersson Bell, the recent GR pairs have also been pushing the envelope. Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS introduced a brand new UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 silhouette earlier this year and now what looks to be a follow-up UB5-S GEL-NIMBUS 9 model has emerged in a futuristic color scheme.
Detailed Look at the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low
The fashion scene in golf has seen a complete 180-degree turn by going from boring polos and slacks to Jordan retro-inspired kicks and burgeoning streetwear brands that are inspired by the 18-hole sport. Jordan Brand has cashed in on this movement mainly through its footwear category, and now it’s about to add one more rendition to its arsenal: the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low. The kicks were first spotted on the feet of Eastside Golf athlete Wyatt Worthington on day one of the PGA Tour‘s Rocket Mortgage Classic, and now we have an closer view of them.
Nike's Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 Shines in "Total Orange"
Debuted the Alphafly NEXT% 2 earlier this year as an upgraded version of its record-breaking marathon runner. Described as “rocket ships made to help shave precious time off your personal records,” the pairs arrive as the pinnacle of Nike Running‘s long-distance performance capabilities. The latest iteration is...
Crocs Gives a Nod to the '90s With the Release of Its Spray Dye Collection
This summer has seen the evident revival of clogs with the help of Crocs‘ever-growing popularity. Crocs is holding onto the vibrancy of summer, announcing the release of its Spray Dye collection. As a nod to the ’90s spray paint culture, the collection adds a playful and colorful display of spray graphics on its classic footwear including the clogs and two-strap sandals. One of the offerings includes the classic spray dye clog which sees the clog comes in a rainbow color scheme. The pattern stays true to the blending technique seen by spray painters. The classic clog arrives in two colorways, in “Black/Multi-Color” and in “White/Multi-Color.” The classic spray dye sandal is also applied on the two-strap silhouette where the iridescent graphic is seen uniquely displayed. Jibbitz lovers will have the freedom to show off their collection on the straps as well as on the clogs.
Gucci-Tones Dress This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Gearing up for its Fall 2022 season releases, is preparing a take on the Air Force 1 Low centered around a Gucci-like mix of colors. The colorway set to arrive in the coming months features a familiar mix of dark green, red, off white and gold. This time around, the...
Take a First Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Phantom"
Amidst news of a “Reverse Noir” colorway release, we now have a first look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom.” Expected to arrive during the upcoming holiday season, the shoe opts for a sleek black look with contrast stitching. The...
The best walkie talkies in 2022 for hiking, camping, boating, and using at work
Keep in touch with others, without needing a mobile signal, using the best walkie talkies
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
While publicly the relationship between Kanye West and looks to be in a rocky place, the Three Stripes have done anything but hold back on its 2022 YEEZY offerings. Between calling out adidas for “blatant copying” and sharing that the YEEZY Day concept was not approved by himself, West has made it clear that he’s not happy with some of the brand’s decisions. However, releases continue to hit shelves with massive demand. Alongside this month’s adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Vanta” restock, the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” is set to launch.
Calvin Klein Unites Four Global Artists to Celebrate Its Iconic Monogram Logo
Calvin Klein has unveiled a new series of visuals, curated in collaboration with Hypebeast, celebrating its iconic Monogram logo. The film unites four pioneering, multi-faceted artists from across Europe – each boasting a distinct aesthetic – to offer an insight into their creative journeys. Inspired by the minimalism of Calvin Klein’s Monogram T-shirt collection, they provide their own reinterpretation of the iconic CK logo. Assembling in a warehouse in the U.K., the four creatives are met with a monumental all-white structure and tasked with bringing their unique flavor to each side of a cubed canvas.
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
Sneakers76 Updates Its Flagship Store After 16 Years
After 16 years, Taranto, Italy’s Sneakers76 has updated its flagship store. Now taking over the second level of its historic building, the entire brick and mortar store has been remade into an “Academy” for the sneaker community. A meeting point for shoppers and sneakerheads alike, the store...
DAIRIKU's BEAMS "Future Archive" Capsule Revisits Hollywood Renaissance
Over the summer, BEAMS launched a new “Future Archive” series under the slogans of “Anti Vintage” and “Alternating feelings of Love & Hate.” Through working with various brands, BEAMS looks to create a curated assembly of pieces that will stay relevant in the next 10 to 20 years. Having released items with local imprints such as Tappei and Sugarhill, BEAMS now spotlights the Tokyo-based label DAIRIKU, led by the rising young designer Dairiku Okamoto.
Sergio Tacchini's "Livello Rosso" Collection Brings '70s and '80s Tennis Cues Into 2022
Sergio Tacchini has a penchant for nostalgia, capitalizing on its tennis heritage with recent collaborations with Yardsale, Brain Dead, or collections that honor the Monte Carlo Masters. Now, the Italian sportswear label has presented “Livello Rosso,” a new footwear collection that acts as a bridge between vintage tennis cues of the ’70s and ’80s and Sergio Tacchini’s contemporary output.
Nike ACG Debuts the Zoom Gaiadome GTX Winter Boots
First teased on the feet of Team USA athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in an exclusive Zoom Gaiadome FlyEase model,. previously announced that the eye-catching winter boots would never see a public release. However, as we approach the end of summer, the sportswear giant’s ACG performance division now reveals a similar Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX iteration complete with a similar robust form factor and season-specific details.
LUAR Announces Pop-Up Shop with Prada Marfa-Inspired Digital Campaign
Channeling the renegade energy that drives New York’s physical and digital scenes, LUAR has launched a new campaign that debuts a limited-edition orange pony hair colorway of its popular Ana Bag. The reality-bending video captures an Ana Bag take over at the Prada Marfa, where influencers dance and pose in front of the infamous art installation. As LUAR’s hyperreal campaign is shared across the internet, the brand has also announced a mysterious one-day pop-up shop in New York City on August 9.
