ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 5

kimberly
1d ago

She definitely needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law! And why is she even driving at ALL if she has been involved in THAT many accidents prior to this one that killed innocent people!!??? Wow throw the book at her!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
fox26houston.com

Former HPD officer acquitted in deadly 2020 crash

HOUSTON - A former Houston police officer has been acquitted in the 2020 death of a 71-year-old man. According to authorities, HPD Ofc. Matthew Valdez was on his way to a call on Nov. 21, 2020, when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Walter Cooper, Jr. in the 7300 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halim Dhanidina
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Accident#Mercedes#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED

At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy