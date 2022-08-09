ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYuM7_0hAVa5jt00
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information.

Case: JPD22-0809A

Jacksonville Police Department
256-782-3897

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s).

Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that made unlawful entry into a vehicle. Over the last several months the City of Jacksonville has had multiple vehicle break-ins, believed to be committed by the same individual.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Jacksonville Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5Zjj_0hAVa5jt00
Calhoun Journal

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for help identifying suspect in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a person responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Sylacauga man last month. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers arrived to the area of Inglewood Drive in the Drew Court Housing Community […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, AL
Crime & Safety
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/01/22 to 08/07/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/01/22 to 08/07/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 48 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 168 traffic stops, and 53 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Property Crime#Crimestoppers#Calhoun Journal Back#Homesubscribe
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Two Arrested Locally on Drug Charges

Two individuals were arrested on drug charges between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Those included Donald Nichols, age 59 a resident of Rome, Georgia arrested by Cedar Bluff Police and jailed at 11:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Dusty Trammell, age 34 of Gaylesville is facing charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was booked into jail at approximately 1:30am after being arrested by the Centre PD.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Prayer Walk To Start the Semester

Jacksonville, AL – Agape Campus Ministries is holding a prayer walk at JSU on Sunday, August 21st at 4:00 pm. Join them as they gather and walk the JSU Campus praying over the buildings, staff and students. They will start and end the night in the chapel with a time of worship and fellowship. Any and all questions can be sent to Agape Campus Ministries on Facebook or Instagram.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for July 1st thru 31st, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant. Piedmont Police Officers responded to 405 Calls for Service. 111 of those Calls for Service resulted in a report being filed. Piedmont Police Officers investigated 11 Traffic Accidents.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Opening Day For The Happy Hut Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 20th Jacksonville’s news store will have it’s grand opening at 9:00 am at 104 S Pelham Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265. The Happy Hut states it is where you’ll find all natural handmade skin care, high quality essential oils, organic teas, groovy clothing items and so much more. Owner, Camoron, shared “I wanted to tell you all a little bit about myself. I have a wonderful husband and three small children. I started making all natural skin care in 2018 when our daughter was an infant. Since then, I’ve expanded in the products I make and my knowledge in herbalism, essential oils and so on. I’m so excited to open a shop that can offer our community safe and effective skin care for you and your little ones! I give all glory to God, Jesus my savior, that I’m able to be who I am and do what I do because without Him I am nothing! I can’t wait to meet all of you.”
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy