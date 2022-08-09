Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Dolby (DLB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
DLB - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with only the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 68 cents compared with 71 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Total revenues in the third...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Zacks.com
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Down Slightly Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
AMSF - Free Report) have dipped 0.3% since second-quarter 2022 results were reported on Jul 28. The quarterly results suffered due to lower net investment income, an elevated expense level and softer underwriting results. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a significant increase in fee and other income.
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
These three companies are putting up excellent results.
Zacks.com
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
IPAR - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Inter Parfums’ results gained from sales growth across the company’s European and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from the impressive performance of its brands. However, unfavorable foreign currency rates are a concern. Management reiterated its 2022 guidance.
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural (CNQ) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
CNQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 and the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.01. This outperformance is primarily attributable to higher commodity price realizations due to surging commodity prices and increased year-over-year production. Moreover, total revenues...
Zacks.com
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag
PLNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. However, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company fell 5.7% during trading hours on Aug 9. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as the...
Zacks.com
Comstock Mining (LODE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
LODE - Free Report) recently announced selected financial results for the second quarter of 2022. LODE reported a loss per share of 20 cents in the quarter, comparing unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. LODE had reported a loss per share of 15 cents in the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily affected by increases in research and development expenditures, and changes in fair values of derivatives.
Zacks.com
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Zacks.com
Reata (RETA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y, Stock Down
RETA - Free Report) reported a loss of $2.02 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.90. However, the above loss included stock-based compensation and a non-cash interest expense. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.36 per share, wider than the loss of $1.32 per share recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Cabometyx Maintains Growth
EXEL - Free Report) reported earnings of 22 cents in the second quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. In the year-ago quarter, EXEL reported earnings of 30 cents per share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, earnings per share came in at 28 cents, down from 37...
Zacks.com
Wix.com (WIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WIX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ARCT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.82 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.84. This compares to loss of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CRBP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
FTC Solar (FTCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FTC Solar (. FTCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Halozyme (HALO) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Ups '22 Outlook
HALO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share (excluding stock-based compensation expense), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The company’s earnings were 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $152.4 million,...
Zacks.com
Ionis (IONS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
IONS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of 74 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 57 cents per share. The bottom line includes expenses related to the...
Zacks.com
Jackson Financial (JXN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JXN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 43.18%. A...
Zacks.com
ON24 (ONTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ONTF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
