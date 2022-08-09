ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Crew lend midfielder Alexandru Matan to Romanian club

 1 day ago

The Columbus Crew loaned midfielder Alexandru Matan to FC Rapid Bucuresti for the rest of 2022 on Tuesday.

The Romanian Liga I side has the option to make it a permanent transfer when the loan period expires on Dec. 31.

“Alex is a young player who needs consistent minutes on the field in order to continue his development,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a news release. “This loan will give him the best opportunity to achieve that objective. We look forward to monitoring Alex’s progress during this loan over the coming months.”

Matan, 22, has played just 28 minutes in six matches with the Crew this season. He made 28 appearances (nine starts) in his MLS debut with Columbus in 2021.

–Field Level Media

