New Castle Playhouse to host 'The Princess Who Had No Name' Friday
NEW CASTLE − "The Princess Who Had No Name" is a play combining the charm of many fairy tales with a mystery waiting to be solved. As the Princess wakes up alone in the forest, she has no memory of her past. To solve the mystery, she seeks to regain the memory of her past, and she gets a lot of help from well-known fantasy favorites who live in the Misty Forest.
beavercountyradio.com
Thursday’s AMBC: An Eventful Weekend Ahead
Two weekend events in Beaver County will be the focal point of the 8 o’clock hour on Thursday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County. At 8:10, Matt Drzik will talk with Allison Dixon from the McGuire Memorial Foundation about their Car Cruise taking place on Sunday, August 14 at Irvine Park in Beaver.
beavercountyradio.com
Economics and Gardening and Eddy – Oh My! on Teleforum Wednesday
On Wednesday’s Teleforum program with Eddy Crow economics and the recession will be a topic with guest Dr. Steve Roberts of Geneva College-afterwards listener favorite Charlie Dirt returns to talk gardening with Garden Jargon! Teleforum is on every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas!
beavercountyradio.com
BCHS One of Five Organizations to rescue and transport for 21 Beagles from Virginia-based Envigo Facility
(Photo of Representatives from the five Shelters that rescued the animals. provided with release) (Center Twp., Pa.) Five local organizations, including Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS), have teamed up to transport 21 beagles to western Pennsylvania. The dogs were relocated from the Virginia-based Envigo facility that breeds beagles for the laboratory industry after an investigation conducted by the Humane Society of the United States resulted in the surrender of up to 4,000 dogs in July.
beavercountyradio.com
Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session
The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
beavercountyradio.com
Mastriano visits Big Knob
The featured image above shows the Mastriano campaign bus parked at Big Knob Grange. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 10, 2022 8:05 P.M. (New Sewickley, PA) Big Knob Grange was the location for a suprise visit from Republican Pennsylvania Governer nominee Doug Mastriano. The campaign stop gave the people of Beaver County a chance to hear him speak and the crowd in attendance cheered loud as he left the stage and boarded his bus. Mastriano is currently making multiple stops in the Western Pennsylvania area.
beavercountyradio.com
Gateway High School Band Director Faces Charges Concerning Furnishing Alcohol to Former Student
(Monroeville, PA) Gateway High School band director James Hoeltje is facing charges of selling or furnishing alcohol to a minor. According to a criminal complaint, an 18-year-old described to police several incidents involving Hoeltje that began back in January of this year. The teen who was a Gateway student at...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Council Recognizes Two Retirements and A Promotion
(Photo of Kim Villella receiving her recognition at Tuesday Night’s Ambridge Borough Council Meeting. Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Borough Council met on Tuesday night and honored Kim Villella for her years of community service with a proclamation read by Councilman Tony Cafarelli. Kim was a business owner, a member of the Ambridge Chamber of Commerce and had over 40 years total of community involvement.
beavercountyradio.com
Red Cross Helping out Ellwood City Fire Victims
(Ellwood City, Lawrence County, Pa.) Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire around 10:30 PM last night at a residence along Hazen Ave. in Ellwood City. Reports say that one person who was in the house was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is helping people who were forced out of their homes as officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.
beavercountyradio.com
Business Loop 376 Intermittent Traffic Stoppages Tuesday in Moon
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent traffic stoppages on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, August 9 weather permitting. Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Business Loop 376 in each direction between...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Pair Injured in Pa. Turnpike Accident in Indiana Township
(Indiana Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Pa Turnpike in Indiana Twp., Allegheny County at 6:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022. Troopers are reporting upon arriving and investigating it was...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Awarded $350,000 for Recycling Programs at Brady’s Run Park Facility
(Brighton Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County has been awarded a $350,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for a variety of county recycling programs at Beaver County Department of Sustainability and Waste Management Recycling Center at Brady’s Run Park. The grant will be used to purchase...
beavercountyradio.com
Burgettstown Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Robinson Twp.
(Robinson Twp., Washington County, Pa.) A 51-year-old Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle accident just before midnight on Wednesday along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange in Robinson Township, Washington County. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he lost control...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Police Make Drug Bust in Harmony Dwellings
(Photo of items seized during a drug raid in harmony Dwellings on Wednesday morning , photo used with permission of Beaver Falls Police Department) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Department announced on their Facebook Page early Wednesday Afternoon that they executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit at apartment 35 in the Harmony Dwellings Public Housing Complex in the City of Beaver Falls.
beavercountyradio.com
Federal Indictments Announced Against CEO of Brighton Health and Wellness and Four Others
(File Photo taken in 2018 by Frank Sparks) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Federal indictments Tuesday morning against Comprehensive Health the owners of the Brighton Health and Wellness Facility in Brighton Township and Mt. Lebanon Operations, LLC d/b/a Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Looking For Help to Locate Person Who Took a $12,000 Bike that Fell Out of a Vehicle
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are looking for the driver of a white pick-up truck that was traveling eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County , at mile marker .2 on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Troopers said...
