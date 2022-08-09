ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Thursday’s AMBC: An Eventful Weekend Ahead

Two weekend events in Beaver County will be the focal point of the 8 o’clock hour on Thursday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County. At 8:10, Matt Drzik will talk with Allison Dixon from the McGuire Memorial Foundation about their Car Cruise taking place on Sunday, August 14 at Irvine Park in Beaver.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Economics and Gardening and Eddy – Oh My! on Teleforum Wednesday

On Wednesday’s Teleforum program with Eddy Crow economics and the recession will be a topic with guest Dr. Steve Roberts of Geneva College-afterwards listener favorite Charlie Dirt returns to talk gardening with Garden Jargon! Teleforum is on every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas!
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

BCHS One of Five Organizations to rescue and transport for 21 Beagles from Virginia-based Envigo Facility

(Photo of Representatives from the five Shelters that rescued the animals. provided with release) (Center Twp., Pa.) Five local organizations, including Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS), have teamed up to transport 21 beagles to western Pennsylvania. The dogs were relocated from the Virginia-based Envigo facility that breeds beagles for the laboratory industry after an investigation conducted by the Humane Society of the United States resulted in the surrender of up to 4,000 dogs in July.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Beaver Falls, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
beavercountyradio.com

Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session

The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Mastriano visits Big Knob

The featured image above shows the Mastriano campaign bus parked at Big Knob Grange. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 10, 2022 8:05 P.M. (New Sewickley, PA) Big Knob Grange was the location for a suprise visit from Republican Pennsylvania Governer nominee Doug Mastriano. The campaign stop gave the people of Beaver County a chance to hear him speak and the crowd in attendance cheered loud as he left the stage and boarded his bus. Mastriano is currently making multiple stops in the Western Pennsylvania area.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Council Recognizes Two Retirements and A Promotion

(Photo of Kim Villella receiving her recognition at Tuesday Night’s Ambridge Borough Council Meeting. Photo and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Borough Council met on Tuesday night and honored Kim Villella for her years of community service with a proclamation read by Councilman Tony Cafarelli. Kim was a business owner, a member of the Ambridge Chamber of Commerce and had over 40 years total of community involvement.
AMBRIDGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Musicals#Music History#Highschool
beavercountyradio.com

Red Cross Helping out Ellwood City Fire Victims

(Ellwood City, Lawrence County, Pa.) Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire around 10:30 PM last night at a residence along Hazen Ave. in Ellwood City. Reports say that one person who was in the house was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is helping people who were forced out of their homes as officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Business Loop 376 Intermittent Traffic Stoppages Tuesday in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing intermittent traffic stoppages on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, August 9 weather permitting. Intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed on Business Loop 376 in each direction between...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
beavercountyradio.com

Burgettstown Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Robinson Twp.

(Robinson Twp., Washington County, Pa.) A 51-year-old Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle accident just before midnight on Wednesday along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange in Robinson Township, Washington County. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he lost control...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Police Make Drug Bust in Harmony Dwellings

(Photo of items seized during a drug raid in harmony Dwellings on Wednesday morning , photo used with permission of Beaver Falls Police Department) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Department announced on their Facebook Page early Wednesday Afternoon that they executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit at apartment 35 in the Harmony Dwellings Public Housing Complex in the City of Beaver Falls.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Federal Indictments Announced Against CEO of Brighton Health and Wellness and Four Others

(File Photo taken in 2018 by Frank Sparks) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Federal indictments Tuesday morning against Comprehensive Health the owners of the Brighton Health and Wellness Facility in Brighton Township and Mt. Lebanon Operations, LLC d/b/a Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy