What a difference a year makes. Last summer, both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were largely viewed as heavy favorites in their respective conferences heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. After a disastrous campaign in L.A. where LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company failed to even make the playoffs and resulted in the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, expectations have been lowered drastically. The same can be said with Brooklyn, as the Nets endured an up-and-down regular season that featured a blockbuster trade of former MVP James Harden and the acquisition of enigmatic three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, and ended in a first-round sweep of the rival Boston Celtics.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO