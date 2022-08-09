ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Spurs Sign Jordan Hall To Two-Way Contract

Hall, 20, is 6-foot-8 and went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s. He then appeared in five games with the Spurs’ summer-league team, proving to be a skilled passer with size. He joins fellow rookie Dominick Barlow as the Spurs’ two-ways players. They now have a full roster following the signing of Gorgui Dieng (full post).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Trade Talk: Knicks' Case for Keeping Cam Reddish

The New York Knicks have a plethora of promising young pieces to build around. But the harsh NBA reality could prevent the idea that keeping one of the most exciting of these prospects is in the franchise's best interest. That name in question would be forward Cam Reddish, whom, per...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Yardbarker

ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware

A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lakers, Nets not ranked as top-10 Finals contenders by ESPN panel

What a difference a year makes. Last summer, both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were largely viewed as heavy favorites in their respective conferences heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. After a disastrous campaign in L.A. where LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company failed to even make the playoffs and resulted in the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, expectations have been lowered drastically. The same can be said with Brooklyn, as the Nets endured an up-and-down regular season that featured a blockbuster trade of former MVP James Harden and the acquisition of enigmatic three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, and ended in a first-round sweep of the rival Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy