Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
Son of former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway joining Bronny James for senior season at Sierra Canyon
Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 11. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him. He has played the last two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA・
Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton puts on a show at the Drew League
It is August in the NBA which means players are beginning to get their final workouts in as preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The season is a grind over 82 games plus the playoffs and one has to be in peak physical condition to handle it all. The Philadelphia...
Giannis Antetokounmpo making 1 big improvement to his game this summer?
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to be a step closer to folding the entire NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star went viral this week for a video that showed him splashing corner trey after corner trey during warmups. All in all, Antetokounmpo hit seven of them in a row in just the one clip.
Yardbarker
‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray
HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.
Yardbarker
Spurs Sign Jordan Hall To Two-Way Contract
Hall, 20, is 6-foot-8 and went undrafted out of St. Joseph’s. He then appeared in five games with the Spurs’ summer-league team, proving to be a skilled passer with size. He joins fellow rookie Dominick Barlow as the Spurs’ two-ways players. They now have a full roster following the signing of Gorgui Dieng (full post).
Yardbarker
Trade Talk: Knicks' Case for Keeping Cam Reddish
The New York Knicks have a plethora of promising young pieces to build around. But the harsh NBA reality could prevent the idea that keeping one of the most exciting of these prospects is in the franchise's best interest. That name in question would be forward Cam Reddish, whom, per...
NBA・
The Athletic Ranks Hawks Near Top of the NBA in Offseason Moves
David Aldridge of The Athletic recently ranked every NBA team's offseason moves. The legendary NBA analyst were high on the moves made by the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Kyle Kuzma made a post to Instagram of his highlights from playing in a Pro-Am game in Utah. View the original article to see embedded media. Kuzma wrote in the caption: "Man that was fun last night Utah! Glad I...
Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022
Dirk Nowitzki has been retired from basketball for three years now, but the recognition for his legendary career will continue in international play this summer.
ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware
A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
Lakers, Nets not ranked as top-10 Finals contenders by ESPN panel
What a difference a year makes. Last summer, both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers were largely viewed as heavy favorites in their respective conferences heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. After a disastrous campaign in L.A. where LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and company failed to even make the playoffs and resulted in the firing of head coach Frank Vogel, expectations have been lowered drastically. The same can be said with Brooklyn, as the Nets endured an up-and-down regular season that featured a blockbuster trade of former MVP James Harden and the acquisition of enigmatic three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, and ended in a first-round sweep of the rival Boston Celtics.
