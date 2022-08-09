ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 1 day ago

Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information.

Case: JPD22-0809A

Jacksonville Police Department
256-782-3897

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s).

Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that made unlawful entry into a vehicle. Over the last several months the City of Jacksonville has had multiple vehicle break-ins, believed to be committed by the same individual.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Jacksonville Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.

Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5Zjj_0hAVZugw00

