Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Reveals How a 'Cute' Little Girl Is Her Cousin and Also Her Daughter
A combination of a striking headline and the bittersweet story behind it helped a Reddit post go viral in a big way.
Home and Away star Dan Ewing shares heartwarming moment his newborn daughter met her older brother
Former Home and Away Dan Ewing introduced his seven-year-old son Archer to his newborn sister Nevaeh on Wednesday. In a heartwarming moment, Archer gazed lovingly at young Nevaeh while delicately cradling her. The SAS Australia star also held his arms out to hold her, joining his son in an embrace.
'I've Been Crying Non Stop': New Mom Bashed for 'Ruining' Sister's Vacation
"Your sisters kids are not your responsibility, next time go away on your own or go with a friend or a solo travelers group," one user suggested.
Baby's Smile at Seeing Grandma for First Time in Months Lights Up Internet
One viewer loved the way "he lit up when she spoke," with another writing: "The way he hugged you back was precious."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them
The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
Maine cops release chilling last images showing missing mom and her 'abusive' ex as he carries their daughter at campground store before they all vanished
Chilling images have been released of the last time a mother and her two-year-old who went missing three weeks ago on a camping trip with her 'abusive' ex-boyfriend were seen alive and well. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her daughter, Lydia Hansen, have been missing since June 27. They were last...
Mystery messages sent by mom who vanished on trip with ex & toddler revealed by fiancé – who fears ‘something is wrong’
A MISSING mom reportedly sent her fiancé a series of messages - days after she vanished with her ex-boyfriend and their daughter on a camping trip. Corey Alexander, 31, told The Sun that he fears something is wrong after his partner Jill Sidebotham, 28, disappeared without a trace on June 27.
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Non-binary father, 40, reveals how he came out to his son, 5, and daughter, 9, when they saw a photo of him wearing a dress at Pride and didn't recognise him
A dad-of-two has come out to his children as non-binary after they saw pictures of him wearing a dress - and didn't recognise him. Dave Moore, 40, decided to reveal his hidden truth of 35 years after attending the Bristol Pride parade on Saturday. The IT consultant from Cardiff admits...
Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video
Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late
How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?. Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.
Parents enraged when school bully cuts off their daughter’s hair during class
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid, especially in elementary school, I was bullied constantly.
Woman Annoyed Over Little Girl Talking to Her Non-Stop at Airport Cheered
"You should have charged them for the child care," one user said.
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
934M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0