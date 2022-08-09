ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Gill Says Amy Grant Was “Knocked Unconscious For 10 Or 15 Minutes” After Bike Accident, Sings “When My Amy Prays” With Daughter

It sounds like Amy Grant is doing just fine after a bike accident left her hospitalized a couple weeks ago.

Amy, the wife of Vince Gill, was hospitalized at the end of June after a brutal bike accident in Nashville, which resulted in minor injuries.

She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for cuts and abrasions, after she’d been out with a friend cycling and fell off of her bike. She was wearing a helmet when the accident occurred.

And at a recent show that’s part of Vince’s four-night Ryman residency, he shared an update on his wife, saying she was “doing fine” now, but was “knocked unconscious” initially following the fall, according to CMT:

“Then along came that Amy Grant girl, saved my ass! My bride Amy is doing fine.

She had a bicycle wreck last Wednesday over in Percy Warner Park and thank God she was wearing her helmet. She was knocked unconscious for 10 or 15 minutes.”

This show marked the first time he’s been on stage since her accident, so it’s great to hear that she’s doing well and on the road to recovery, especially after being left unconscious due to the hard fall.

Amy has been candid about her previous health struggles, as well, as she had to go through open-heart surgery to fix a rare congenital condition, PAPVR (Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return) two years ago.

And not only did Vince give an update on Amy to the crowd at the show, he also brought their daughter on stage to sing “When My Amy Prays,” a song he wrote for her and included on his 2019 Okie album.

Vince and Amy share 21-year-old Corinna, together, and Amy has a son, Matthew, 35, and daughters Gloria, 33, and Sarah, 30, with ex-husband and singer-songwriter and former Christian radio host Gary Chapman.

He introduced Corinna by saying he thought it would be a sweet gesture for their youngest daughter to sing a song just for her mom:

“We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife Amy, and we haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through, I’ve been thinking a lot about her.

And I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her. Please make welcome my kiddo, Corrina.”

Corinna fittingly changed the words from “When My Amy Prays” to “When My Mama Prays,” and it’s easy to hear the Corinna come by her singing chops very honestly:

