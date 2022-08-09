ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Leonard
21h ago

how come we have all this technology in these cars but can't remotely shut off? think of all the lives saved if they could just shut off the criminals car

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
news9.com

1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle

Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
News On 6

At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision

Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Shoots Armed Suspect In NW OKC Neighborhood

Oklahoma City police confirmed its SWAT team was called out to a northwest OKC neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The team responded to a residence near Northwest 129th Terrace and William Penn Boulevard. Authorities said a suspect was sitting on a homeowner's front porch with a gun. The homeowner, who was not...
okcfox.com

Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Police said officers were called to a home near Memorial and Western at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. A person had called police saying there was a man on their porch after seeing him...
okcfox.com

Rape, assault and battery charges dismissed against Paul Tay

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All charges against Paul Tay from his arrest in August 2021 have been dropped, according to documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network. In August 2021, Tay was arrested by officers after a woman claimed he was going to give her a ride to Oklahoma City but ended up taking her to his residence in Tulsa where he held her against her will.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...

