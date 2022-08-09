Read full article on original website
Joshua Leonard
21h ago
how come we have all this technology in these cars but can't remotely shut off? think of all the lives saved if they could just shut off the criminals car
2
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
Oklahoma City police searching for purse-snatching suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man who walked past an elderly woman and stole her purse.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads after suspect sets fire to car in driveway
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for leads in an arson case. Police said the suspect set fire to a car in a driveway in the 1900 block of West Park Place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. The suspect is seen pulling...
news9.com
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
News On 6
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OCPD Shoots Armed Suspect In NW OKC Neighborhood
Oklahoma City police confirmed its SWAT team was called out to a northwest OKC neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The team responded to a residence near Northwest 129th Terrace and William Penn Boulevard. Authorities said a suspect was sitting on a homeowner's front porch with a gun. The homeowner, who was not...
KOCO
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
okcfox.com
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Police said officers were called to a home near Memorial and Western at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. A person had called police saying there was a man on their porch after seeing him...
okcfox.com
Rape, assault and battery charges dismissed against Paul Tay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All charges against Paul Tay from his arrest in August 2021 have been dropped, according to documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network. In August 2021, Tay was arrested by officers after a woman claimed he was going to give her a ride to Oklahoma City but ended up taking her to his residence in Tulsa where he held her against her will.
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
News On 6
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
