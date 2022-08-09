Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,398 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-44238. On August 2, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw responded to the 7000 block of Mt....
Suspect arrested, charged in Lexington Park Murder
UPDATE: Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, […]
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Bay Net
Police Arrest Suspect For Homicide Of Great Mills Man In Lexington Park
UPDATE- Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, age 53 of Great Mills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot to death in St. Mary's County, deputies say
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in St. Mary's County, Maryland Tuesday evening. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park after someone reported a shooting in the area.
Police investigating Homicide in Lexington Park
On August 9, 2022, at 5:52 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim, age 53 of Great Mills, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, […]
Bay Net
MISSING: Alexis Starr Hicks, 25-Years-Old; Last Seen In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Last seen: Leonardtown area. If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office or call at 301-475-8008.
Bay Net
Police Need Help Identifying Annapolis Mall Assault Suspect
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022. The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
He's Back: Lexington Park Man Accused Of Violating Protective Order For Fourth Time This Summer
A summer of harassment continued for a Maryland man who was busted violating a valid court order for the fourth time in less than two months, this time by assaulting his victim. Lexington Park resident Jonathon Jacob Resnick, 48, a familiar face to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, was...
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Karen Baker, 14-Year-Old; Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Karen Baker, 14y/o black female. Last seen: in Lexington Park, 08/07/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Karen Baker, please call 911 or;. Contact...
Bay Net
UPDATE: Man Transported With CPR In Progress After Shooting; One In Custody
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a man has been shot in Lexington Park. At approximately 5:53 p.m. on August 9, first responders were called to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported shooting that had taken place near Canopy Liquors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fredericksburg Police looking for suspects in Home Depot shoplifting incident
The incident occurred on Monday, August 1, at a Home Depot, according to police. The two suspects were reportedly driving a black sedan -- possibly a Hyundai Equus -- with temporary Virginia tags.
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Man points firearm during road rage incident in Woodbridge
A 22-year-old woman reported driving on Richmond Highway when she and a woman riding in the car with her were involved in a road rage incident with a man driving a Kia Soul. During the encounter, the man took out a firearm and pointed it at the two women.
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Man Arrested After Stabbing Minor Outside Glen Burnie Mall
Police have arrested a man who stabbed a juvenile during a fight outside of the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, authorities say. David Knuckey, 21, was allegedly arguing with a group of juveniles in the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway, when he took out a knife around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Lusby Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Second-Degree Rape Of Step-Daughter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape. . The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Comments / 2