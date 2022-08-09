ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,398 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-44238. On August 2, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw responded to the 7000 block of Mt....
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Arrest Suspect For Homicide Of Great Mills Man In Lexington Park

UPDATE- Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of the shooting call and identified the suspect as Malcolm Carl Young, age 46 of Forestville. Young was quickly taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following in the death of Anthony Charles Wright, age 53 of Great Mills.
GREAT MILLS, MD
WUSA9

Man shot to death in St. Mary's County, deputies say

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death in St. Mary's County, Maryland Tuesday evening. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park after someone reported a shooting in the area.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Need Help Identifying Annapolis Mall Assault Suspect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Detectives need help identifying an individual, who is an alleged suspect of an assault that occurred at Annapolis Mall on August 4, 2022. The Anne Arundel County Police Department put out the alert seeking help from users on social media to try and identify the suspect on August 10.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
Daily Voice

Man Arrested After Stabbing Minor Outside Glen Burnie Mall

Police have arrested a man who stabbed a juvenile during a fight outside of the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, authorities say. David Knuckey, 21, was allegedly arguing with a group of juveniles in the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway, when he took out a knife around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

