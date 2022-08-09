Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.

