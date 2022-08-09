ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Surfside, FL
Real Estate
City
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FL
Business
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up

Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
REAL ESTATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Emirati#Lamborghini
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Vice

Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY

On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
ATHERTON, CA
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Steps up $440 Million Legal Dispute With SoftBank

(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG has applied to the English High Court to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, one source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Switzerland's second-largest bank is trying to recover funds that Greensill Capital, a defunct finance...
BUSINESS
BBC

US software firm creates 80 jobs in Belfast

A Silicon Valley based software company called Harness is creating 80 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next three years. The company was set up in San Francisco in 2017 and is creating a range of roles in Belfast across engineering and management from graduate to senior positions. The roles...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy