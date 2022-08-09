Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
Business Insider
See inside a 4,000-square-foot luxury survivalist bunker in New Mexico with concrete walls and a moat that's listed for $30 million
The home, which is not yet fully constructed but is currently the most expensive for sale in New Mexico, puts a luxurious spin on off-grid living.
Coca-Cola bottler to detail costs of exiting Russia
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co's (KO.N) bottler Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) will on Thursday detail the cost of stopping production and sales of Coke in Russia, a goal that has taken five months to reach as the company used up its existing supplies.
bloomberglaw.com
Law Firms Look to ‘Earn the Commute,’ as Office Leasing Heats Up
Larger transactions on the rise, led by Baker Botts Houston deal. Law firms are snatching up real estate following a pandemic-induced lull, according to new data. Leasing activity by firms jumped more than 43% in the second quarter of 2022 after getting off to a slow start in the first three months of the year, commercial leasing advisor Savills found. That includes seven transactions over 100,000 square feet, a significant increase from a first quarter dominated by smaller leases.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
'They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values': Billionaire Marc Andreessen slammed affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood after criticizing 'crazily skyrocketing housing prices' in the past
"We need to want these things more than we want to prevent these things," he said two years before he helped shut down an affordable housing plan.
Exclusive: Tiny Home Builder Boxabl Talks Elon Musk's $50K Home, Massive Wait List And Expansion To Mars
A rumor of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk living in a $50,000 house made by Boxabl popped up last year after a tweet from the CEO mentioned the price of his home and a video showed a delivery. An interview of Musk on the Full Send Podcast confirmed the...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY
On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Steps up $440 Million Legal Dispute With SoftBank
(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG has applied to the English High Court to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, one source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Switzerland's second-largest bank is trying to recover funds that Greensill Capital, a defunct finance...
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
Moderna CEO says Covid vaccines will evolve like 'an iPhone'
Forget taking two to three Covid shots a year. Moderna hopes to roll out a single-dose annual booster to cover the coronavirus, the flu and another common respiratory virus within the next five years.
BBC
US software firm creates 80 jobs in Belfast
A Silicon Valley based software company called Harness is creating 80 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next three years. The company was set up in San Francisco in 2017 and is creating a range of roles in Belfast across engineering and management from graduate to senior positions. The roles...
