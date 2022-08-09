NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.

NORMAL, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO