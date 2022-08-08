ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

unexcceptable
4d ago

“Guns” don’t commit the violence we need to get under control! Until these quacks realize it’s PEOPLE they need research and determine their mental health or other issues related to these violent crimes, their findings are all useless.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohsu.edu

OHSU resumes annual White Coat Ceremony for newest medical students

Following a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OHSU School of Medicine is renewing its tradition of welcoming its newest group of medical students on Friday with a ceremony where they symbolically slip on their white coats for the first time. "This ceremony is a remarkable rite of...
PORTLAND, OR
ohsu.edu

OHSU coronavirus (COVID-19) response

OHSU Hospital and OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center hospitalization details:. Since Feb. 28, 2020, there have been 255,474 patients tested. Among those, a total of 27,958 COVID-19 cases have been detected; 19 patients are currently in hospital; and 192 patients have tests pending. There have been 197 in-hospital deaths. There...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy