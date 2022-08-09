Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
downtownpittsburgh.com
This Week’s Downtown Sound 🎶
From free performances by local singers/songwriters at markets to music festivals and more, here’s your weekly lineup of music happenings around Downtown Pittsburgh. Is your business or venue hosting live music in Downtown? Send us an email to get it added to our weekly calendar!. Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts. Hear...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A BIG HONOR FOR SLY JOCK
SLY JOCK WAVES TO THE CROWD AS HE’S HONORED IN DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH, JULY 16. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Legendary WAMO DJ and on-air personality Sly Jock was honored for his decades of service to the Pittsburgh community during the Black Music Festival, July 16, at Point State Park. He received a proclamation from the City of Pittsburgh, as thousands cheered for the man who entertained listeners as the morning personality for much of the ‘90s and early 2000s. Prior to morning radio, Sly Jock also did overnights and hosted a popular Sunday night show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghmagazine.com
A World Of Art Comes to Pittsburgh
Works from more than 100 artists will converge in Pittsburgh in the longest-running North American exhibition of contemporary art. The 58th Carnegie International, which has been presented every three-to-four years since 1896, begins Sept. 24 and runs through April 2. Works, ranging from those made in 1945 to new pieces, are meant to situate “international” within a local context and examine how art is shedding light on the current issues of the world.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
Pittsburgh native, 2-time Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough dead at 89
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh native and renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough has died at 89, his family announced. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to a post to McCullough’s Facebook page, the author passed away surrounded by his five children on Sunday. Allegheny...
RELATED PEOPLE
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Native, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author David McCullogh Dies
The writer, who last lived in Hingham, Massachusetts, won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for his. biographies of Presidents Harry Truman and John Adams. His 1968 debut, “The Johnstown Flood: The Incredible Story Behind One of the Most Devastating Disasters America Has Ever Known,” revisited the man-made disaster that reshaped wealth and industry in western Pennsylvania.
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pghcitypaper.com
What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?
A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
Waiting Child: Isaac
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Isaac, 15, loves Star Wars and sports! He's a Waiting Child. This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
discovertheburgh.com
16 Concert Venues in Pittsburgh to Take in a Great Show
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that if you brought up the Pittsburgh music scene, odds are good the response you'd get from others was “it is terrible, [city] is better”. For a while, we thought that too. But in recent years, the popularity of live...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14
Jazz Harpists: The music of Alice Coltrane. Tue., Aug. 9. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org. . Part of a series of concerts created by Yoko Suzuki, which explore seldom talked about female jazz composers and harpists, this show will spotlight the music of Alice Coltrane and the impact she made in the blues-based genre. The concert will open with a presentation on Coltrane from Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle, professor of African American music, jazz, and gender at Miami University.
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
The operator of Youngstown’s Blue Wolf Events at the Maronite Center says a Friday, August 19, campaign rally involving Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “will not be happening” at his venue.
Comments / 4