Brits are infuriated by American answer to today's Wordle

By Breanna Robinson
 1 day ago

Tuesday's Wordle of the day has infuriated some Brits - because it's a word not as commonly used in the UK .

SPOILERS AHEAD!

The New York Times -owned viral puzzle hit challenged players to decode the day's five-letter word - which turned out to be "patty."

Many fans in the UK expressed frustration and took to social media to insist that the word isn't really very popular in standard British vernacular - whereas it's a go-to term for burger in the US.

"Bloody hell Wordle...once again, you've RUINED my day!!! That's not even a word we use in Britain!! Ok, we do a bit...Wordle," one wrote on Twitter.

"There have been a lot of American usages lately. Leaves us English speakers at a disadvantage Wordle," another added.

Others decided to poke fun at the day's Wordle.

"Central Time Zone Wordles coming in. Now it is time for a Patty Melt," a third wrote.

Someone else quipped: "Did anyone else think Wordle was getting a little naughty yesterday??? Def thought it was going to be panty, not patty."

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary , a patty is defined as a "small flat cake of chopped food" There is also another definition for a patty specific to North America "a small flat candy" like a "peppermint patty."

However, in the UK, a patty mainly describes a Jamaican-inspired pie that looks a little like a calzone or cornish pastry.

IN THIS ARTICLE
