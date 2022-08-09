ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk ‘Grinch’ Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
A new sneaker collaboration between Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike could be releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account House of Heat shared images on Twitter yesterday of the streetwear label and the sportswear giant’s forthcoming Dunk Low collab in the purported “Grinch” colorway. At the time of publication, the release details of the collab have not yet been shared by either of the parties involved.

This latest iteration of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab features a furry green upper and is paired with a matching tongue including co-branded details. Adding to the design is a Yin and Yang symbol by the ankle collar, a multicolored footbed, and a brown rubber outsole. There are no official branding on the shoe that confirms that this “Grinch” iteration of the collab is inspired by the fictional cartoon character of the same name.

The forthcoming Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab initially surfaced in January, which donned a a brown-based color scheme. Special details including the Yin and Yang symbol and co-branding on the tongue also appeared on the first style.

Despite the first look shared by House of Heat on Twitter, the release of the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low collab has yet to be revealed by either of the parties involved in the project.

In related Nike news, frequent collaborator Patta has confirmed on social media yesterday that it will deliver a new Air Max 1 collab before week’s end.

