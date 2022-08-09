ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thames Water planning hosepipe restrictions ‘in coming weeks’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Thames Water has announced an impending hosepipe ban in the coming weeks due to ongoing dry weather across the UK.

“Given the long term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks,” a Thames Water spokesperson said.

The company provides 15 million people with water.

Met Office issued a four-day extreme heat weather warning on Tuesday (9 August) for later in the week.

