A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock
In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
Texas Cowboy Wes O’Neal named Working Cowboy Award recipient
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wes O’Neal, a Texas cowboy who has worked on three of the largest and best-known ranches in the nation, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award during the 44th Annual National Golden Spur Award dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock.
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
Atmos Energy talks 811 Day
LUBBOCK, Texas—National 811 Day is on August 11. Since the Railroad Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention program started on September 1, 2007, the state has made significant progress in reducing incidents resulting in pipeline damage. Atmos Energy wants to bring awareness to this day for safety and prevention for all. You can get more information at @atmosenergy.
KLTV
Mother of three graduates from Texas Tech, inspired by former Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mom of three walked the stage at Texas Tech graduation Saturday morning. In 2015 former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Systems, Kent Hance, sat next to Erica Flores on a plan from Austin to Dallas. She was a single mother that never went to college.
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar renovation of the Texas Tech Club has just been released. Just in time for the 2022 season, the Texas Tech Club showed updated renderings of the newly renovated space that members will be able to enjoy for the upcoming Tech football season. Tech’s yearly Last Call Before Football will be the first event for members to see the new club.
Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series – Lubbock
Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, August 9, 2022, that the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in person in Lubbock on Thursday, August 25. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
Hub City Outreach Center is having a free Back-2-School Bash on Saturday, August 13
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Back-2-School Bash at Hub City Outreach Center on Saturday, August 13 from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be offering backpacks and school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothes, shoes and more. Plus, there will be fun activities for everyone! #4 Briercroft Office Park. You can reach out to get more information at @HubCityOutreachCenter.
East Lubbock Art House Mural recognition ceremony
LUBBOCK, Texas— Join East Lubbock Art House for the reveal of 10 new murals. The ELAH project is a program for 12 to 19-year-olds from East Lubbock to display their creative identity through art pieces. The recognition ceremony will be held August 14 from 5pm to 70m at 405 MLK Jr. BLVD.
Catholic Charities hosting 2nd Annual Back to School Bash on Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
Play It Again Sports is Coming Back to Lubbock
Used sports and fitness gear store, Play It Again Sports, is coming back to Lubbock later this year. Play It Again Sports originally had a location off of 50th street next to clothing store, Once Upon a Child. At Play It Again Sports, one can shop used sports equipment and...
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
Lubbock’s Rock Station Is #1 Again And That’s Pretty Cool
Thank you for your unwavering support of FMX. Life flies by fast folks. I'm still stuck in that weird place where we were treated as the outcasts, the troublemakers, and yes, even, "the satan worshipers". Now while none of those things were true, it sure left me with a chip on my shoulder. We still absolutely, positively love to raise hell, and occasionally be controversial, everyone understands that it's all in good fun. Let's also mention that we are in Lubbock, Texas, one of the most conservative places in America, and the ROCK station is number one. It's just crazy.
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing, Can You Help?
One of the worst things for a parent is for their own child to go missing. Too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Beam signing event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital located at 11109 Slide Road on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. The event included speakers sharing about the future of healthcare at this location, followed by...
