3 Reasons to believe Roquan Smith should be traded to the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons lost one standout linebacker this past off-season when Foye Oluokun signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was some hope that Deion Jones could step back into the player he was before last season’s obvious regression and questionable effort. The questions centering around Deion Jones seem to...
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Roquan Smith's trade request is bad look for Bears GM Ryan Poles
We all knew the Roquan Smith contract situation with the Bears wasn’t good. It’s not exactly ideal when your star linebacker is “holding in” at training camp. But it seems like the situation was worse than any of us imagined. Smith has formally requested a trade...
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson wastes no time recruiting Roquan Smith
Cordarrelle Patterson has quickly become an Atlanta Falcons fan favorite as much for his production on the field as to how he carries himself off it. Patterson always makes time to interact with fans whether it is playing catch in the stands before a game or signing autographs and taking pictures in training camp Patterson has endeared himself to the Atlanta faithful.
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade
Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
Christian Darrisaw is finding his comfort zone
After missing camp last year, the Vikings' 2021 first-round pick was thrown into the fire. Now he's ready to emerge as one of the NFL's best tackles.
What Bears taking Roquan off PUP means for contract talks
Roquan Smith is no longer physically unable to perform. What that means for his contract negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears the Bears are turning up the heat after the star linebacker’s trade demand Tuesday. Smith reported to camp at the end of July and was placed...
