POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?
The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”. Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage...
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Roquan Smith’s top three landing spots after All-Pro linebacker’s trade request
The Chicago Bears are looking at losing a two-time All-Pro linebacker after months of contract talks. Since April, Roquan Smith,
Bears activate LB Roquan Smith from PUP list amid contract dispute
Roquan Smith’s stay on the Bears’ active/PUP list is over. The team activated the disgruntled linebacker Wednesday. This opens the door to Smith practicing or following through with his hold-in measure. The fifth-year defender requested a trade out of Chicago on Tuesday morning, accusing the Bears of not...
Insider: 'Minimal fractional chance' Mason Rudolph wins Steelers job over Mitchell Trubisky
In their first summer depth chart released ahead of this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers listed free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback ahead of both backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. Rudolph is No. 2 heading into this coming Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks amid...
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'My intention is to sign Roquan Smith'
The rookie GM said the intention still is to sign Smith, via the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser, though Poles said he has to “do what’s best for the team.” Smith has been extension-eligible since January 2021, but the former top-10 pick is still tied to his fifth-year option salary ($9.7M).
Mitchell Trubisky well ahead in Steelers’ QB derby
No official declaration has been made, but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ plans at quarterback are becoming clearer by the day. Head
