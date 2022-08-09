ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
