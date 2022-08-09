Iggy Azalea is back: 'If I can’t have peace, neither can you'

Despite releasing what was meant to be her final album, End of an Era , last year. It seems retirement just wasn’t for Iggy Azalea , as according to her, her comeback is officially a go. Recently announcing so on Twitter, in our favorite way possible, with a whole lotta honesty and just the right amount of shade.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

While her previous mindset had her, “shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me,” hoping for continued support in “creative projects I’m out here doing.” Iggy is now decidedly embracing the chaos that comes with the territory of her chosen profession.

“They can only be mad at themselves,” Azalea wrote on Twitter. “Shoulda left me be. Now I’m on my petty Gemini s***.”

Currently on the road with Pitbull , opening for his Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour, Iggy’s nixed her plans to “take a few years” off and will be making her full fledged return. As of now, we don’t know when, but we do know “there will be a budget.”

