ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

State Grants Available For School Board Leadership Training

By Special to the Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1HPc_0hAVWWAL00

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is inviting North Dakota school boards to take part in leadership training that is designed to help them improve the academic outcomes of their students.

The Department of Public Instruction is offering competitive grants that would pay half the cost of the Be Legendary School Board Leadership Institute training, Baesler said. The sessions last two days and are conducted within the school district.

The institute helps school board members set student outcome goals, establish a process to monitor and measure progress toward those goals, and develop teamwork and advocacy skills that result in better student academic outcomes.

Board members will be asked to select goals that align to North Dakota’s PK-12 Education Strategic Vision Framework goals that include:

Raise the percentage of North Dakota high schools whose students are graduating “Choice Ready,”;

Double the percentage of third-grade students who are proficient readers by the 2025-26 school year;

Reduce the achievement gaps for low-income students, Native American students and students with disabilities by 25 percent each year for the next five years; and

Raise the percentage of students who are engaged in their learning.

School boards that successfully complete the training will be recognized at the annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education. During the most recent summit in Dickinson last June, members of the Dickinson, Carrington, Rugby, and Nedrose boards were honored. Since then, the school boards in Ellendale and Sargent Central have completed the training, and Belcourt has begun it.

Leadership training for a single school board costs $4,350 when the 50 percent state grant contribution is included. For members of two boards, the expense per board drops to $3,125; for three, the cost declines to $2,583. Baesler said it is helpful for two or three boards to participate together, which allows members to compare perspectives.

The NDDPI has partnered with Elliott & McMahon LLC, an education consultancy, to offer the training. NDDPI has set aside $500,000 in federal COVID-19 recovery aid for the Be Legendary School Board Leadership Institute and ongoing school board coaching.

School boards may fill out grant applications on the NDDPI’s website. They are due by 9 p.m. Central time on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Leadership Training#An Education#Native American#Ne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

553
Followers
974
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy