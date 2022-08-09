ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

'Students should never have to worry': Lee Sheriff's Office using technology to protect schools

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8Kjc_0hAVWPzG00

Technology will help keep Lee County students safe as they start their school year Wednesday and beyond.

"Students come to school to learn to see their favorite teacher or staff member and to make memories with their friends," said Lee County School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier. "Students should never have to worry about their safety while at school."

At a media briefing at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Tuesday Bernier and Sheriff Carmine Marceno provided a glimpse at how school and student protection would work.

"We recently purchased virtual reality goggles that we can import the layout of any school and train for any situation," the sheriff said. "This training can be done anywhere. State of the art technology has proven to solve and prevent crime."

Additionally, Marceno explained that having a school resource officer in every school, and two in many, is an advantage. The agency has issued every deputy detective and supervisor in the county a key fob that will allow them to access every school in the district.

"This will ensure that if there's an incident that's reported, we will not wait," Marceno said. "We're going to throw every resource possible to a situation and handle it."

Superintendent's take:Back to school: Q&A with Lee County School District Superintendent Christopher Bernier

BACK TO SCHOOL:Here's everything Lee County parents, students need to know by Aug. 10

School safety:Lee County Superintendent Christopher Bernier talks about school safety

Adding to the information available, Marceno said detectives and analysts at the agency's Real Time Intelligence Center, at the Sheriff's Office headquarters off Six Mile Cypress, can get access to any school camera system and provide information immediately to deputies at a scene.

The center also provides a way for law enforcement to scrub social media for any details regarding a specific incident.

Safe schools

The sheriff said these security efforts were made via cooperation with Bernier.

"He understands that the safety of your children is our primary goal," he said. "Students need to go to school to learn and teachers need to be able to teach."

Bernier said families need to be reassured that when their children are at school, everything possible is being done to keep them safe, support them in their academic achievement and success.

"Our team has also worked around the clock not just to reopen schools and bring the community back into the classroom, but to do so in a manner that provides for the safest learning environment possible," Bernier said. "Our staff has worked diligently to secure perimeters, enhance single points of entry, participate in training of our emergency alert systems and teach IQ and make sure that the safety protocols are followed. each and every day.."

Marceno urged parents and students to talk to school resource officers or call tips anonymously into a hotline such as Crime Stoppers or the Fortify Florida reporting app.

"Do not ignore a red flag," Marceno said. "Parents and guardians most importantly, please talk to your children. Times have changed. Children need to know the power of cell phones and social media."

Bus routes

As an aside, Bernier also said the district was still looking to increase the number of bus drivers.

"We're still missing a significant number of what we'd like to have in terms of our drivers but our transportation unit has done amazing work, collapsing routes," he said. "We believe that we're ready for the first day of school."

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Lee County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
County
Lee County, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#School Safety#Lee Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The News-Press

The News-Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy