KSNB Local4
Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
KETV.com
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation
OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
'Unprecedented money' being spent in Nebraska State Board of Ed races
Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent in the primary election in 2022. Records show in 2018, less than $36,000 was reported spent.
Kearney Hub
Diving into Nebraska's challenges
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
KETV.com
Nebraska's 30 state senators who support further restrictions on abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature will not hold a special session toamend the state's abortion laws. In a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Hilgers noted that 30 state senators supported further restrictions on abortion in the state. Thirty-three votes were needed to overcome a filibuster and pass legislation.
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
KETV.com
How Nebraska's good Samaritan laws protect 911 callers reporting overdose
Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney’s Office reported a 400% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020 – they say numbers have only gone up since. Nebraska’s good Samaritan laws were implemented to prevent situations like this – protecting 911 callers and potentially saving lives.
York News-Times
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
