ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
DAVID CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub

Diving into Nebraska's challenges

Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Democrats react to special session announcement

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Democratic Chair Jane Kleeb hailed the announcement made by Gov. Ricketts Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to the special session -- short of the 33 needed to break a filibuster on any abortion-related legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska's ﻿30 state senators who support further restrictions on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature will not hold a special session toamend the state's abortion laws. In a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Hilgers noted that 30 state senators supported further restrictions on abortion in the state. Thirty-three votes were needed to overcome a filibuster and pass legislation.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy